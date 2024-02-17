Fani Willis’ College Friend Claims Fulton County Prosecutor Started Dating ‘Lover’ Nathan Wade in 2019, Three Years BEFORE They Say Their Relationship Began: Trump Prosecutor’s Story Unraveled in a devastating testimony

A hearing on high-risk testing is underway in Fulton County, Georgia

A former friend of prosecutor Fani Willis testified about a ‘romantic’ relationship

Testimony attests to a relationship BEFORE Willis hired a romantic partner

The Fulton County prosecutor’s case against Donald Trump and his alleged accomplices took on dramatic soap opera elements Thursday when former friend of DA Fani Willis testified at a court hearing about the DA’s “romantic” relationship with a special prosecutor of your team.

Robin Latrice Yeartie testified that the district attorney leading Trump’s prosecution personally informed her of her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The two had been friends since college in the 1990s, though their bond fractured and Yeartie is now testifying on behalf of an alleged Trump accomplice who wants to disqualify Willis and Wade from the case.

The relationship itself is something Wade has already acknowledged and Willis filed a court filing, which came after attorney Ashleigh Merchant first filed allegations about it in an explosive filing to disqualify Willis and Wade from the case.

But the timing could prove problematic for Willis, as it speaks to a relationship that Yeartie said existed before Wade joined Willis on his staff.

She testified that Willis told her about his meeting with Wade at a court conference in 2019.

‘EM. “Willis and Mr. Wade began their romantic relationship shortly after,” she said, under questioning by Merchant.

‘When I ask you something personal, do you take that to mean romantic?’ The merchant asked.

“Yes,” she replied.

The explosive testimony came at a hearing in which lawyers are fighting over evidence that could decide whether Willis and his team are disqualified from prosecuting Trump and his associates in an election interference case.

Ella Yeartie said she and Willis were “good friends,” though not best friends, and that they socialized together.

“Did you watch them do things that are common among people who are in a romantic relationship?” another lawyer asked.

‘Romantic’: Lawyers fought over testimony that would establish when the ‘personal relationship’ between Willis and Wade began

“Hugs, kisses, just affection,” Yeartie said.

He also joined Willis in the district attorney’s office, although he ended up resigning after some clashes in the office. She also rented his condo to Willis, although he said they did not live together.

“There was no overlap or any time where they remained together,” said his attorney, Durante Partridge.

Yeartie’s testimony came before Wade himself took the stand and after his former attorney and law partner Terrence Bradley attempted to avoid answering questions by citing attorney-client privilege and his consultations with the state bar.

Bradley represented Wade in a divorce proceeding that was the source of some of the explosive information Merchant presented, shaking up Trump’s prosecution, which is among the key criminal cases that could unfold before the November election.