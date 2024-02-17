Salma Hayek celebrates 15 years of marriage with her billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault: ‘You still make loving yourself easy, fun, deep and fresh’

The 57-year-old actress and the 61-year-old Kerring CEO, who has an estimated net worth of $7 billion, got engaged in March 2007.

Salma Hayek is not only celebrating Valentine’s Day, but also the 15th anniversary of her marriage to billionaire businessman Francois-Henri Pinault.

The 57-year-old actress and the 61-year-old Kerring CEO, who has an estimated net worth of $7 billion, got engaged in March 2007.

After an engagement of almost two years, they married in Paris on February 14, 2009 and renewed their vows a few months later in Italy.

The anniversary comes just a day after the actress shared a photo of her pancakes while modeling chic silk pajamas.

The Desperado star shared an undated black and white snapshot on her Instagram post, expressing her love for Pinault.

Salma Hayek not only celebrates Valentine’s Day, but also the 15th anniversary of her marriage to billionaire businessman Francois-Henri Pinault

‘After 18 years together and 15 years of marriage, you still make loving yourself easy, fun, deep and fresh like a gentle breeze. Happy anniversary my love,’ Hayek said in his post.

Last month, she shared some stunning snaps from her trip to Italy, where she was able to reconnect with nature.

He visited Procida, where he picked strawberries, lemons and tomatoes fresh from the vine at a local farm.

‘Grateful for these moments of connection with Mother Nature,’ wrote Salma, who shared photos of the farm with her 28 million Instagram followers.

With a makeup-free face, Salma looked stunning in a casual blue jumpsuit, glasses and loose curly hair.

“Every bite tells a story of sun, land and water,” he continued. ‘And yes, that lemon is as big as my head – nature’s own sense of humor!’

She added that she was impressed by the incredible history of the land dating back to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD and beyond.

“I feel an undeniable connection to the world that existed centuries ago,” she shared on Instagram.

His post included two selfies taken in the middle of the impressive stone that is largely preserved under the ashes.

The Oscar-nominated actress recently starred in Magic Mike’s Last Dance and a 2023 episode of Black Mirror.

He also stars in Angelina Jolie’s next directorial film, Bloodless, which is in post-production.

She stars alongside Demian Bichir in the war drama, although plot details are being kept under wraps.

Hayek and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, 61, a billionaire businessman originally from France, have spent much of their home life in London, England, with their daughter Valentina, 16, in recent years.