Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Media Quote by UN Humanitarian Coordinator about increase of civilian casualties in South Lebanon

    By

    Feb 15, 2024 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Addressing the unfolding events in South Lebanon, where airstrikes have reportedly claimed numerous civilian lives, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, expressed deep concern, stating:

    quot;The recent surge in hostilities and the reported airstrikes resulting in increasing civilian casualties are extremely concerning.

    Among the victims are children, mothers, and grandparents.

    The loss of innocent life is lamentable.

    The rules of war are clear: Parties must protect civilians and these rules must be upheld. They are not a target.quot; mdash; UNICnbsp;

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Hungary rocked by protests over child sex abuse pardon case

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy