Media Quote by UN Humanitarian Coordinator about increase of civilian casualties in South Lebanon

NNA – Addressing the unfolding events in South Lebanon, where airstrikes have reportedly claimed numerous civilian lives, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, expressed deep concern, stating:

quot;The recent surge in hostilities and the reported airstrikes resulting in increasing civilian casualties are extremely concerning.

Among the victims are children, mothers, and grandparents.

The loss of innocent life is lamentable.

The rules of war are clear: Parties must protect civilians and these rules must be upheld. They are not a target.quot; mdash; UNICnbsp;

