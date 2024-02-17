Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    Twitter Files Journo Matt Taibbi Posts Unhinged Message From Elon Musk

    By

    Feb 16, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Twitter Files Journo Matt Taibbi Posts Unhinged Message From Elon Musk

    Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

    One-time “Twitter Files” journalist Matt Taibbi stepped up his feud with Elon Musk Thursday by sharing screenshots of a conversation they’d had in which the billionaire told him frankly: “You are dead to me.”

    The former Rolling Stone reporter joined forces with Musk to release revelations about Twitter after Musk’s takeover of the platform, but the pair fell out last year over Taibbi’s loyalty to newsletter platform Substack. He’s since accused the Tesla mogul of deliberately restricting his X posts, alleging this week that Musk put “a hex on my account.”

    Responding to an X user asking why his account was “so invisible” Thursday, Taibbi wrote: “Because @ElonMusk is uncomfortable around people who aren’t afraid of him, and wants to prove he can hurt my business instead of just talking to me, even if it means suppressing access to news he thinks is important.” He also accused the “supposed free speech champion” Musk of choosing to “suppress this account forever, instead of just talking to me.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Hungary rocked by protests over child sex abuse pardon case

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy