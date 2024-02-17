Twitter Files Journo Matt Taibbi Posts Unhinged Message From Elon Musk

Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

One-time “Twitter Files” journalist Matt Taibbi stepped up his feud with Elon Musk Thursday by sharing screenshots of a conversation they’d had in which the billionaire told him frankly: “You are dead to me.”

The former Rolling Stone reporter joined forces with Musk to release revelations about Twitter after Musk’s takeover of the platform, but the pair fell out last year over Taibbi’s loyalty to newsletter platform Substack. He’s since accused the Tesla mogul of deliberately restricting his X posts, alleging this week that Musk put “a hex on my account.”

Responding to an X user asking why his account was “so invisible” Thursday, Taibbi wrote: “Because @ElonMusk is uncomfortable around people who aren’t afraid of him, and wants to prove he can hurt my business instead of just talking to me, even if it means suppressing access to news he thinks is important.” He also accused the “supposed free speech champion” Musk of choosing to “suppress this account forever, instead of just talking to me.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.