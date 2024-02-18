Alexa Chung looks elegant at London Fashion Week alongside Sabrina Elba and Simone Ashley for the 16Arlington show.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Alexa Chung cut an elegant figure in a plain black dress at the 16Arlington show on the second day of London Fashion Week on Saturday.

The model-turned-presenter and fashion designer, 40, stunned in the rounded square-neck dress as she joined Canadian model Sabrina, 34, and Bridgerton actress Simone, 28, in the front row.

Alexa showed off her model physique in the waist-hugging dress with an asymmetrical layered skirt at The Curve Gallery in the Barbican centre.

16Arlington was founded by Italian designers Marco Capaldo and the late Federica ‘Kikka’ Cavenati in London in 2018.

Sabrina, who is married to actor Idris, opted for a casual-chic look by wearing a pair of black and white Converse to the event.

Alexa Chung cut an elegant figure in a plain black dress at the 16Arlington show on the second day of London Fashion Week on Saturday.

Sabrina, 34, and Bridgerton actress Simone, 28, looked equally mesmerizing at the 16Arlington show as they hit the front row.

The model wore a sleek black jacket, which she rolled up, over a white T-shirt with a slight V-neck tucked in.

She also wore baggy straight-leg pants and carried a small black backpack covered in large blue sequins.

Simone looked glamorous in a huge cream faux fur coat which she teamed with a gray miniskirt and a sleeveless turtleneck with shoulder slits.

The actress completed her look with a black bag and white kitten heels.

There was also Game Of Thrones actor Sebastian Croft, 22, who looked stylish in a fitted blue top and loose gray culottes.

London Fashion Week began on Friday and ends on Tuesday.

It comes after Alexa and her boyfriend Tom Sturridge once again sparked engagement rumours.

Alexa showed off her model physique in the waist-hugging dress with an asymmetrical layered skirt at The Curve Gallery in the Barbican centre.

Sabrina, who is married to actor Idris, opted for a casual and chic style by wearing a pair of black and white converse for the event.

The model wore an elegant black blazer, which she rolled up, over a white T-shirt with a slight V-neckline tucked in.

Simone looked glamorous in a huge cream faux fur coat which she teamed with a gray miniskirt and a sleeveless turtleneck with shoulder slits.

Under the coat, Simone wore a gray miniskirt and a sleeveless sweater with a high neck and shoulder slits.

She smiled brightly as she posed at The Curve Gallery in the Barbican center and completed her look with a black bag and white kitten heels.

Actor Sebastian Croft wore a tight blue top and loose gray shorts.

The Heartstoppers star carried her essentials in a sleek leather bag.

The models exuded sophistication as they hit the catwalk.

The model and the actor, 38, attended the 18th Rome Film Festival at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica wearing matching rings.

Alexa looked as fashionable as ever in an all-leather ensemble that included a stylish coat tied at the waist.

Leading man Tom looked dapper in a black suit as Alexa supported him on the big night.