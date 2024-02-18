Shaquille O’Neal offers Jason Kelce honest advice as the Eagles center considers retiring from the NFL: ‘I made a lot of dumb mistakes’

<!–

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal gave some brutally honest advice to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce as the seven-time Pro Bowler considers ending his career.

Kelce, 36, is known to be considering retirement and has not yet publicly announced whether he will hang up his cleats or return to the field for one more season.

O’Neal spent nearly 20 years in the NBA, most notably with the Los Angeles Lakers, and won four titles before retiring in 2011.

“My advice to you is if you’re going to retire, accept it and enjoy your family brother,” O’Neal said.

‘I made a lot of silly mistakes to the point where I lost my family and had no one. That’s not your case. So enjoy your beautiful wife. Enjoy her beautiful children and never dwell on what we had. What we had is what we have.’

Kelce, who won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles, has three daughters (Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray and Bennett Llewellyn) with his wife, Kylie.

Shaq, meanwhile, has six children, but he and ex-wife Shaunie Henderson divorced in 2011 and the NBA legend later admitted he was “a serial cheater.”

You have the ring. People know who you are. Enjoy. Because again, I was an idiot and I’ve talked about it for a long time,” O’Neal added. ‘I lost my entire family. I’m alone in a 100,000 square foot house.’

Kelce recently stated that he would like to remain in football in some capacity even if he decided to retire.

A recent report claimed that the 36-year-old man had been ‘going around’ with various networks in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week about a possible move to the broadcast booth.

The article also claims that Amazon, NBC and CBS would pursue Kelce, 36, as long as he commits his future to broadcasting.

Kelce appeared on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast during the Eagles’ bye week this season.

His recent conversations with Fox and ESPN were described as a preliminary “test of the waters.”

Kelce also recently said that if he decided to go into coaching, he would do it in high school or the NFL, but not in college because of the time commitment required.