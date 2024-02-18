The Block’s Adrian Portelli celebrates his 35th birthday by sharing heartwarming photos of newborn son

<!–

Controversial The Block star Adrian Portelli celebrated his 35th birthday by sharing new images of his newborn son with his 300,000 Instagram followers.

The billionaire businessman uploaded a photo on Friday of himself holding his newborn in a onesie that read, “Happy birthday dad, I love you.”

Adrian captioned the post: “Best birthday ever.”

Block’s bidder opted for a simple look in a white T-shirt and gray shorts.

Adrian, known for his lavish and spendthrift lifestyle, shares his son with his awkward girlfriend Karlie Butler.

The couple has yet to make the name of their newborn public.

The high-flying real estate investor announced his new bundle of joy last month and shared the news on his Instagram with a gallery of adorable snaps.

One showed him tenderly cradling his newborn son.

Another cute photo showed a smiling, shirtless Adrian in a chair gently cradling the baby, while another captured him looking lovingly at his son.

‘Welcome to the world little man,’ Adrián wrote alongside the photographs.

Many of Adrian’s famous friends were quick to congratulate him on the surprising news.

The Block 2022 winners Omar and Oz posted love heart emojis and influencer Mitch Orvall wrote: “Congratulations bro.”

Adrián told the Herald of the sun He was delighted to become a father for the first time.

—There were four days since he was born. It is an amazing and overwhelming experience,” she said.

Portelli is the founder of luxury awards club LMCT+, best known for its high-profile giveaways.

He bought three properties on the 2023 series of The Block after he was accused of being a false bidder when he bought the home of 2022 season winners Omar and Oz.

In addition to Steph and Gian’s $5 million home, which sold at auction for a whopping $1.65 million over reserve, Portelli also purchased finalist sisters Eliza and Liberty’s home for $4 .3 million, along with Perth couple Kyle and Leslie’s home for $3.1 million.