Fans mock Man City’s ’embarrassing’ arrival at the Etihad – with supporters branding the moment ‘one of the worst things I’ve ever seen’ ahead of the champions’ 1-1 draw with Chelsea

Manchester City have been mocked on social media following the nature of their arrival at the Etihad Stadium for Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Fans waited before the game in the pouring Manchester rain to see their heroes arrive ahead of the teatime clash with the Blues, and got their reward when they saw the team’s coach stop outside the pitch.

This was no ordinary arrival, however, as the coach was greeted by club music and a voice over the public address system announcing the team names as they stepped off the bus.

The announcer began by saying: ‘This is the moment everyone has been waiting for!’ before declaring the arrival of the FA Cup winners, Premier League champions and Champions League winners, to the soaked crowd of waiting fans.

He then proceeded to announce each Man City player one by one as they walked through the entrance and entered the stadium, similar to a boxing or WWE star walking down a hallway.

The Manchester City players arrive with booming music and an announcer introduces them over the public address system.

Fans waited in the pouring rain to see the Manchester City players arrive before kick-off.

Manchester City drew 1-1 against Chelsea and lost points in the title race.

The upbeat announcer tried to keep the crowd’s mood damp and repeatedly asked fans to “make some noise” as he introduced each Manchester City star.

The scenes were captured on social media and the club has been ridiculed by fans for the unusual arrival of Pep Guardiola’s team.

“This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life, so forced,” wrote one fan upon seeing the uncomfortable arrival in the rain. While another said: “Most embarrassing video to watch on a Sunday morning.”

‘What the hell did I just see?’ explained one viewer, while a Newcastle supporter hoped this wasn’t something he would see in the future at his club by posting: “This is funny, please god never let us become this.”

The announcer was also attacked after another publication criticized the club for previously starting chants and following up with this forced arrival performance.

He said in X; ‘First the stadium announcer started singing chants and now this. Embarrassing.’ Along with several crying laughing emojis.

Fans took to social media to mock the video of Manchester City arriving on the pitch on Saturday.

City wasted several chances in the match before Rodri’s late equalizer.

The “excited” arrival failed to inspire the City team to victory over Mauricio Pochettino’s men as they lost vital points in the Premier League title race.

Former Manchester City star Raheem Sterling put Chelsea ahead in the first half, and after Erling Haaland uncharacteristically missed several chances, City had to rely on a late equalizer from Rodri to rescue a point.

The draw leaves them four points behind Liverpool at the top of the table, after the Reds defeated Brentford 4-1 earlier in the day.

City have a chance to close the gap in midweek as they play their remaining game with the visit of The Bees.