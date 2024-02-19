Mon. Feb 19th, 2024

    3 First Responders Fatally Shot in Minnesota Domestic Incident

    3 First Responders Fatally Shot in Minnesota Domestic Incident

    Burnsville Police Department

    Three Minnesota first responders were shot and killed while responding to a domestic call in Burnsville, a suburb of Minneapolis, on Sunday morning.

    The city of Burnsville released a statement Sunday afternoon identifying those killed as officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, and Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth, 40. Another officer, Adam Medlicott, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The statement said police had been called to a residence at 1:50 a.m. local time Sunday morning over a report that an armed man was barricaded inside with family members. When officers arrived at the property the situation escalated to gunfire with police.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

