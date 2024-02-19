People’s Choice Awards 2024: Kyle Richards reunites with sister Kathy Hilton despite their feud as they join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars on red carpet

Dramatic movie star of the year.

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Fantasy Barrino, The Color Purple

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Priscila

Jenna Ortega, Grito VI

Leonardo DiCaprio, The Moonflower Killers

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Film performance of the year.

America Ferrera, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman, May December

Simu Liu, Barbie

Viola Davis, Air

Barbie’s America Ferrera is a candidate for movie of the year

TELEVISION

show of the year

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only murders in the building

Saturday night live

Ted Lasso

Bear

The last of us

Vanderpump Rules

Comedy show of the year.

Abbott Elementary

And just like that…

I have never

Only murders in the building

Saturday night live

Ted Lasso

Bear

young sheldon

Dramatic program of the year.

Chicago fire

Ginny and Georgia

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

External banks

Succession

The last of us

The morning program

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year

Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

black mirror

ghosts

Loki (WINNER)

secret invasion

The Mandalorian

The Wizard

Reality show of the year

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Below deck

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

I sell sunset

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules is nominated for reality show of the year after the Scandoval scandal

Competition show of the year.

America has talent

american idol

Eldest brother

dancing with the stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

The squid game: the challenge

The voice

Robber show of the year

Beef

Citadel

jury service

Love is blind

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The crown

The night agent

The summer I became pretty

Male TV Star of the Year

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Female TV Star of the Year

Ali Wong, beef

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Brunson Fifth, Abbott Elementary

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka

Selena Gomez, Only murders in the building

Selena Gomez is a candidate in the female television star of the year category for Only Murders in the Building

Comedy TV star of the year.

Ali Wong, beef

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Brunson Fifth, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only murders in the building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Drama TV Star of the Year

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Television performance of the year.

Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Billie Eilish, Swarm (WINNER)

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Matt Bomer, fellow travelers

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Steven Yeun, beef

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Reality Star of the Year

Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Chrishell Stause, selling sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Pageant of the Year Contestant.

Anetra, RuPaul’s endurance race

Ariana Madix, dancing with the stars

Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette

I’m Tongi, American Idol

Keke Palmer, that’s my theme

Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor

Xóchitl Gómez, Dancing with the Stars

Daytime Talk Show of the Year

Good morning america

LIVE with Kelly and Mark

sheri

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The view

Today

Late night talk show of the year

From heart to heart

Jimmy Kimmel live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The daily show

The last show with Stephen Colbert

Tonight’s show starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens live with Andy Cohen

Host of the year

Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen

Jimmy Fallon, that’s my theme

Nick Cannon, the masked singer

Padma Lakshmi, best chef

RuPaul, RuPaul’s drag

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

Steve Harvey, celebrity family feud

Terry Crews, America has talent

Pop culture

Social celebrity of the year.

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

kim kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Britney Spears nominated for social celebrity of the year

Comedy act of the year.

John Mulaney, Baby J.

Amy Schumer, emergency contact

Marlon Wayans, God loves me

Wanda Sykes, I’m a cheerleader

Trevor Noah, unofficially

Kevin Hart, reality check

Chris Rock, selective outrage

Sarah Silverman, someone you love

athlete of the year

Coco Gauff

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Lebron James

Lionel Messi

Sabrina Ionescu

Simone Biles

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce