    People’s Choice Awards 2024: Kyle Richards reunites with sister Kathy Hilton despite their feud as they join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars on red carpet

    Dramatic movie star of the year.

    Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

    Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

    Fantasy Barrino, The Color Purple

    Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

    Jacob Elordi, Priscila

    Jenna Ortega, Grito VI

    Leonardo DiCaprio, The Moonflower Killers

    Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

    Film performance of the year.

    America Ferrera, Barbie

    Charles Melton, May December

    Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

    Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

    Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid

    Natalie Portman, May December

    Simu Liu, Barbie

    Viola Davis, Air

    Barbie’s America Ferrera is a candidate for movie of the year

    TELEVISION

    show of the year

    Grey’s Anatomy

    Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

    Only murders in the building

    Saturday night live

    Ted Lasso

    Bear

    The last of us

    Vanderpump Rules

    Comedy show of the year.

    Abbott Elementary

    And just like that…

    I have never

    Only murders in the building

    Saturday night live

    Ted Lasso

    Bear

    young sheldon

    Dramatic program of the year.

    Chicago fire

    Ginny and Georgia

    Grey’s Anatomy

    Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

    External banks

    Succession

    The last of us

    The morning program

    Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year

    Ahsoka

    American Horror Story: Delicate

    black mirror

    ghosts

    Loki (WINNER)

    secret invasion

    The Mandalorian

    The Wizard

    Reality show of the year

    90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

    Below deck

    Jersey Shore Family Vacation

    I sell sunset

    The Kardashians

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

    The Real Housewives of New Jersey

    Vanderpump Rules

    Vanderpump Rules is nominated for reality show of the year after the Scandoval scandal

    Competition show of the year.

    America has talent

    american idol

    Eldest brother

    dancing with the stars

    RuPaul’s Drag Race

    Survivor

    The squid game: the challenge

    The voice

    Robber show of the year

    Beef

    Citadel

    jury service

    Love is blind

    Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

    The crown

    The night agent

    The summer I became pretty

    Male TV Star of the Year

    Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

    Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

    Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

    Kieran Culkin, Succession

    Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

    Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion

    Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

    Tom Hiddleston, Loki

    Female TV Star of the Year

    Ali Wong, beef

    Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

    Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

    Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

    Brunson Fifth, Abbott Elementary

    Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

    Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka

    Selena Gomez, Only murders in the building

    Selena Gomez is a candidate in the female television star of the year category for Only Murders in the Building

    Comedy TV star of the year.

    Ali Wong, beef

    Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

    Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

    Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

    Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

    Brunson Fifth, Abbott Elementary

    Selena Gomez, Only murders in the building

    Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

    Drama TV Star of the Year

    Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

    Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

    Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

    Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

    Kieran Culkin, Succession

    Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

    Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

    Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

    Television performance of the year.

    Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

    Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

    Billie Eilish, Swarm (WINNER)

    Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

    Matt Bomer, fellow travelers

    Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

    Steven Yeun, beef

    Storm Reid, The Last of Us

    Reality Star of the Year

    Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

    Chrishell Stause, selling sunset

    Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

    Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

    Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

    Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

    Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

    Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

    Pageant of the Year Contestant.

    Anetra, RuPaul’s endurance race

    Ariana Madix, dancing with the stars

    Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette

    I’m Tongi, American Idol

    Keke Palmer, that’s my theme

    Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race

    Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor

    Xóchitl Gómez, Dancing with the Stars

    Daytime Talk Show of the Year

    Good morning america

    LIVE with Kelly and Mark

    sheri

    The Drew Barrymore Show

    The Jennifer Hudson Show

    The Kelly Clarkson Show

    The view

    Today

    Late night talk show of the year

    From heart to heart

    Jimmy Kimmel live!

    Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

    Late Night with Seth Meyers

    The daily show

    The last show with Stephen Colbert

    Tonight’s show starring Jimmy Fallon

    Watch What Happens live with Andy Cohen

    Host of the year

    Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen

    Jimmy Fallon, that’s my theme

    Nick Cannon, the masked singer

    Padma Lakshmi, best chef

    RuPaul, RuPaul’s drag

    Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

    Steve Harvey, celebrity family feud

    Terry Crews, America has talent

    Pop culture

    Social celebrity of the year.

    Britney Spears

    Dwayne Johnson

    kim kardashian

    Kylie Jenner

    Megan Thee Stallion

    Nicki Minaj

    Selena Gomez

    Taylor Swift

    Britney Spears nominated for social celebrity of the year

    Comedy act of the year.

    John Mulaney, Baby J.

    Amy Schumer, emergency contact

    Marlon Wayans, God loves me

    Wanda Sykes, I’m a cheerleader

    Trevor Noah, unofficially

    Kevin Hart, reality check

    Chris Rock, selective outrage

    Sarah Silverman, someone you love

    athlete of the year

    Coco Gauff

    Giannis Antetokounmpo

    Lebron James

    Lionel Messi

    Sabrina Ionescu

    Simone Biles

    Stephen Curry

    Travis Kelce

    Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce Nominated for Athlete of the Year Days After Super Bowl Win

