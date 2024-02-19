People’s Choice Awards 2024: Kyle Richards reunites with sister Kathy Hilton despite their feud as they join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars on red carpet

Dramatic movie star of the year.
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Fantasy Barrino, The Color Purple
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Priscila
Jenna Ortega, Grito VI
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Moonflower Killers
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Film performance of the year.
America Ferrera, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
Natalie Portman, May December
Simu Liu, Barbie
Viola Davis, Air
Barbie’s America Ferrera is a candidate for movie of the year
TELEVISION
show of the year
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Only murders in the building
Saturday night live
Ted Lasso
Bear
The last of us
Vanderpump Rules
Comedy show of the year.
Abbott Elementary
And just like that…
I have never
Only murders in the building
Saturday night live
Ted Lasso
Bear
young sheldon
Dramatic program of the year.
Chicago fire
Ginny and Georgia
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
External banks
Succession
The last of us
The morning program
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year
Ahsoka
American Horror Story: Delicate
black mirror
ghosts
Loki (WINNER)
secret invasion
The Mandalorian
The Wizard
Reality show of the year
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?
Below deck
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
I sell sunset
The Kardashians
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Vanderpump Rules
Vanderpump Rules is nominated for reality show of the year after the Scandoval scandal
Competition show of the year.
America has talent
american idol
Eldest brother
dancing with the stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
The squid game: the challenge
The voice
Robber show of the year
Beef
Citadel
jury service
Love is blind
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
The crown
The night agent
The summer I became pretty
Male TV Star of the Year
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
Female TV Star of the Year
Ali Wong, beef
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Brunson Fifth, Abbott Elementary
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka
Selena Gomez, Only murders in the building
Selena Gomez is a candidate in the female television star of the year category for Only Murders in the Building
Comedy TV star of the year.
Ali Wong, beef
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Brunson Fifth, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only murders in the building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Drama TV Star of the Year
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Television performance of the year.
Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Billie Eilish, Swarm (WINNER)
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Matt Bomer, fellow travelers
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Steven Yeun, beef
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Reality Star of the Year
Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
Chrishell Stause, selling sunset
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Pageant of the Year Contestant.
Anetra, RuPaul’s endurance race
Ariana Madix, dancing with the stars
Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette
I’m Tongi, American Idol
Keke Palmer, that’s my theme
Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor
Xóchitl Gómez, Dancing with the Stars
Daytime Talk Show of the Year
Good morning america
LIVE with Kelly and Mark
sheri
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The view
Today
Late night talk show of the year
From heart to heart
Jimmy Kimmel live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The daily show
The last show with Stephen Colbert
Tonight’s show starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens live with Andy Cohen
Host of the year
Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen
Jimmy Fallon, that’s my theme
Nick Cannon, the masked singer
Padma Lakshmi, best chef
RuPaul, RuPaul’s drag
Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
Steve Harvey, celebrity family feud
Terry Crews, America has talent
Pop culture
Social celebrity of the year.
Britney Spears
Dwayne Johnson
kim kardashian
Kylie Jenner
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Britney Spears nominated for social celebrity of the year
Comedy act of the year.
John Mulaney, Baby J.
Amy Schumer, emergency contact
Marlon Wayans, God loves me
Wanda Sykes, I’m a cheerleader
Trevor Noah, unofficially
Kevin Hart, reality check
Chris Rock, selective outrage
Sarah Silverman, someone you love
athlete of the year
Coco Gauff
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Lebron James
Lionel Messi
Sabrina Ionescu
Simone Biles
Stephen Curry
Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce Nominated for Athlete of the Year Days After Super Bowl Win