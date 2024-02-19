Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo shares heartwarming pregame moment with sons before NBA All-Star Game while Stephen Curry gives shooting lessons to Ciara’s son

Giannis Antetokounmpo played with his children before the East won the game

The Bucks star scored 23 points in a record 211-186 victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry were involved in touching moments leading up to the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday as the Bucks star played on the court with his children.

Antetokounmpo shares his sons Liam, 4, and Maverick Shai, 2, with partner Mariah Riddlesprigger.

And the two had a lot of fun before the NBA All-Star Game began, when Maverick rebounded the ball and even dunked with the help of his 6-foot-11 dad.

In another moment, Liam and Maverick adorably fought on the ground for the ball while Antetokounmo smiled in the background.

Elsewhere, sharpshooter Curry was seen on the court before the game giving shooting advice to Future Zahir Wilburn, the son of rapper Future and singer Ciara.

Giannis Antetokounmpo smiled as his children adorably fought for a ball on the court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo helped his son Maverick make a dunk before the All-Star Game

Stephen Curry helped Future Zahir Wilburn, singer Ciara’s son, with his shooting

Curry, who beat Sabrina Ionescu in a special three-point game on Saturday night, helped the youngster with his form and showed him how to properly hold the ball.

The Warriors star finished the game with 16 points, eight assists and five rebounds as his West team was defeated 211-186 in a high-scoring matchup.

Antetokounmpo, for his part, scored 23 points and seven rebounds for the East.

‘Greek Freak teammate Damian Lillard was named game MVP in his first East All-Star Game appearance.

Antetokounmpo is seen with his children after the East beat the West in the NBA All-Star Game

The Bucks guard finished with 39 points, 11 triples, six assists, three rebounds and a steal in a record victory over the West.

Lillard was 14 of 26 from the field and 11 of 23 on 3-pointers for a team that broke the All-Star Game marks for total points and 3-pointers with 42.

Eight players scored in double figures and three of them – Lillard, Boston guard Jaylen Brown and Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton – all surpassed 30 points. Minnesota’s Karl Anthony-Towns also scored 50 points for the West.

The honor comes a day after Lillard won his second straight 3-point contest. He earned the honor last year while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.