Michael Beale leaves role as Sunderland manager after just TWO MONTHS in charge

Michael Beale won just two of his 12 games as Sunderland manager.

Sunderland are looking for a new manager after Michael Beale left his role.

Mail Sport understands Beale, who was appointed Black Cats boss just before Christmas, was unhappy with things behind the scenes.

They leave in tenth place in the championship with 47 points (four away from the sixth and final play-off place) with 13 games left in the season.

The 43-year-old, who signed a contract until the end of the 2025-26 season, has won just two of his 12 games in charge at the Stadium of Light.

The result comes after Sunderland suffered their second consecutive defeat in the Championship, this time at the hands of Birmingham City.

Michael Beale has left his role as Sunderland boss, despite being appointed in December

Saturday’s defeat in the Midlands was further aggravated by the fact that Beale had to apologize after being criticized for ignoring Trai Hume when the latter tried to shake his hand after being substituted.

The viral images put Beale in hot water with some sections of Sunderland fans, with many calling for him to be sacked, before his sudden departure on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 88th minute, when Hume was taken off with Beale’s team trailing 2-1 to Birmingham and seeking a late equaliser.

Hume, 21, extended his hand to Beale as he walked behind him to the substitutes’ bench, but his coach ignored him and continued to closely monitor the game.

Beale publicly apologized on social media, labeling the defender “an example of everything good about a young footballer”, while rejecting suggestions that he deliberately ignored Hume.

‘Trai Hume is a fantastic player for our club. He gives everything for his colleagues and the staff.

“I didn’t realize I missed his handshake until I was asked about it after the game. I immediately went to see him to apologize.

“Trai passed a fitness test this morning to play and I couldn’t think more highly of him as a man or a professional.

“He is an example of everything good about a young footballer and our team.”

Beale apologized after being criticized for appearing to ignore one of his players on Saturday.

Black Cats defender Trai Hume tried to applaud Beale after being substituted

Beale publicly apologized on social media after facing criticism from Sunderland fans.

Beale was appointed Sunderland manager in December following a previously failed managerial appointment at Scottish giants Rangers.

Previously working as Steven Gerrard’s assistant earlier in his career, Beale’s arrival in the North East raised concerns among supporters about the ambitions of the club’s hierarchy.