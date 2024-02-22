Tom Cruise, 61, ‘SPLITS from Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36, just days after meeting her kids’

Tom Cruise reportedly split from his Russian socialite girlfriend Elsina Khayrova just days after meeting their children.

The Top Gun actor, 61, He and Elsina, 36, are believed to have first met last December during a party in Mayfair, where they were seen kissing.

But now Sun reports that they separated, just days after she met her children.

The publication reports that Tom “cooled off the romance,” but wanted to remain friends because they live in the same apartment block in London.

A source said: “It would have been awkward to end things on a bad note if they had bumped into each other in the lift.”

Tom Cruise reportedly split from his Russian socialite girlfriend Elsina Khayrova just days after meeting their children.

The Top Gun actor, 61, and Elsina, 36, are believed to have first met last December during a party in Mayfair, where they were seen kissing.

“There are no hard feelings between them and Tom, their relationship just ran its course.”

Elsina has a son and a daughter from her previous marriage to Russian oligarch and diamond merchant Dimitry Tsvetkov.

MailOnline has contacted Tom’s representatives for comment.

It comes after it was reported last week that Tom was becoming “increasingly close” to Elsina and had been regularly spending nights at her posh London flat, friends told MailOnline.

The pair recently attended a glittering gala dinner in support of London’s Air Ambulance Charity at the five-star Raffles Hotel, where Prince William was the guest of honour.

The couple arrived at the glitzy event separately, but friends at the time said they had been spending more and more time together with the Hollywood actor a regular visitor to their luxury £10million Knightsbridge apartment.

A source told MailOnline that the couple had made things official, explaining: “It is well known within Elsina’s circle that she and Tom are now a couple.”

“They have become very close in recent weeks but are very careful not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy.”

Elsina is the daughter of a prominent Russian parliamentarian and the ex-wife of a diamond-trading oligarch (pictured in 2018).

The publication reports that Tom ‘cooled off the romance’ but wanted to remain friends because they live in the same apartment block in London.

They continued: ‘Tom has spent the night at Elsina’s apartment, which as you can imagine, is a very beautiful place. They enjoy spending time together and, despite their wealth, do many of the things that normal couples do.

The source revealed that the couple had also dined privately at several exclusive restaurants in London and had also enjoyed walks together in costume in Hyde Park, which is close to Elsina’s home.

Elsina posted photos and a video of herself in a stunning black evening dress while attending the London Air Ambulance Black and White gala which raised £1.2million.

Tom was photographed chatting with Prince William, who jokingly recalled his stylish fashion choice at the 2022 premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

The Hollywood actor and Elsina are believed to have first met last December during a party in Mayfair, where they were seen kissing.

One guest claimed: “They were inseparable, clearly a couple.” He seemed to be in love with her.

Elsina was previously married to Dimitry Tsvetkov, 43, who claimed their bitter three-year divorce battle cost him a staggering £150million.

Speaking to MailOnline after news of his ex-wife’s affair with Cruise emerged, he claimed to have spent a staggering £10million on clothes and another £2million on handbags for her, during their tumultuous 11-year marriage.

He said: “Regardless of who she is with, Tom Cruise or anyone else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and that she has expensive and luxurious taste.”

“Tom should keep his eyes and wallet open.”

But he added: “I’m happy for her, I wish her all the best.”

Tom, who first saw her in December and is said to have rented an entire floor of Mayfair’s exclusive Novikov restaurant for the romantic meal for two.

According SunTom, who is worth £500million, spent £500 on a lobster and sushi dinner for the couple.