Savannah Guthrie smiles amid claims Kelly Rowland ‘walked off’ set because of her ‘aggressive’ questions about Beyonce and NOT dressing room dramas… as Today pals Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager rally around colleague

Savannah Guthrie didn’t seem bothered by a lingering controversy involving Kelly Rowland as she attended an event in New York City on Wednesday flanked by her Today show colleagues Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager.

The Today show personality, 52, seemed to be in good spirits at the launch of her new book, Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Searching for and Finding Your Love Everywhere at the Peoplehood venue.

The television journalist was also supported at the event by her husband Michael Feldman, 55, and their children, daughter Vale, nine, and son Charley, seven.

The appearance came amid news that Kelly Rowland is said to have left the Today show due to the “disrespect” Guthrie showed her in an exchange in which she “aggressively” questioned Rowland about Beyoncé, instead of ask the singer what was there. to promote-her new film Mea Culpa.

Last week it was claimed Rowland, 43, was not co-hosted the remainder of the Today show alongside Kotb because she was dissatisfied with her dressing room, forcing British singer Rita Ora to intervene at the last minute.

Savannah Guthrie, 52, didn’t seem concerned about a lingering controversy involving Kelly Rowland, 43, while attending an event in New York City on Wednesday flanked by her Today show colleagues Hoda Kotb, 59 , and Jenna Bush-Hager, 42.

The appearance came amid news that Rowland is said to have left the Today show due to the “disrespect” Guthrie showed her in an exchange in which she “aggressively” questioned Rowland about Beyoncé, instead of asking her to the singer why she was there. promote her new film Mea Culpa

At the event, Guthrie wore a white pantsuit with a floral-print blouse with a white back and open-toed sandals. He wore his dark blonde locks down and parted ways with the process.

Kotb was dressed in a fluorescent lime green pantsuit with her brown locks parted to the side.

Bush-Hager was dressed in a black jacket over a black floral dress with black boots, with her blonde locks down and parted.

The ladies seemed in good spirits amid the growing controversy on the NBC morning series, which was addressed on air by Kotb herself this week.

Kotb essentially confirmed the dressing room excuse this week when he offered Rowland to share his outfit the next time he comes on the show.

However, it seems that Kotb’s comments stirred up the atmosphere even more, as one source said. The envelope Wednesday that Rowland left after she “felt disrespected” after Guthrie asked her a series of questions about her friend and former bandmate Beyoncé.

“Kelly was offended that Savannah repeatedly and aggressively asked her about Beyoncé,” the source told the outlet.

The source went on to say that ‘Kelly was upset by Savannah’s aggressive questioning of Beyoncé. She and her team were unhappy and felt disrespected.”

The Today show personality seemed to be in good spirits at the Peoplehood launch of her new book, Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Searching for and Finding Your Love Everywhere.

The trio of broadcast journalists posed at the event for Guthrie’s book Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Searching for and Finding Your Love Everywhere.

The television journalist also had the support of her husband Michael Feldman, 55, and her children, her daughter Vale, nine, and her son Charley, seven, at the event.

At the event, Guthrie wore a white pantsuit with a floral-print blouse with a white back and open-toed sandals.

She wore her dark blonde locks down and stepped away from the proceedings, where she was interviewed by the Today show.

The source said the locker room accommodation had nothing to do with Rowland’s departure.

“The story got around that Kelly didn’t like her dressing room, but she’s been on the Today show numerous times, she and her team know the setup of the dressing room,” the source said. “That wouldn’t be any surprise.”

Before Rowland left the set of the NBC chat series on Thursday, Guthrie asked her, “What do you think of your friend Beyoncé?” to which she replied: “I’m very proud of her.”

Guthrie then steered the discussion toward Beyoncé’s newly announced foray into country music with her album Act II, asking Rowland, “Were you surprised and what do you think about it?”

Rowland replied: “I’m very proud of her, very happy for her.”

Kelly Rowland quit the Today show because Savannah Guthrie ‘aggressively’ questioned her about Beyoncé, NOT because of her dressing room, sources claim.

The controversy arose from a February 15 segment on the NBC chat show, in which Rowland was repeatedly asked about Beyoncé.

Kelly Rowland, 43, shared a series of images on Instagram on Wednesday in which she dazzled in a blue outfit while attending the premiere of her new film Mea Culpa, amid ongoing controversy surrounding a recent appearance on the show. Today.

The source told the outlet that Rowland and her team will not agree to an interview that involves questions about Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child, as “she wants to put that behind her” and move forward in her career.

The Wrap reported that the Today show “doesn’t typically accept that interview topics are off-limits in advance,” which could have led to a miscommunication.

Another source told the outlet that Rowland left due to poor locker room conditions.

Separate sources said TMZ On Wednesday, Rowland’s departure was due to the show’s backstage areas, described as “stubby, glorified closets.”

Rowland’s employees were unable to get her a new dressing room, as another one upstairs was occupied by Jennifer Lopez, sources said.

Rowland, who plays the role of Mea Harper in the Netflix film, had short hair when she was photographed in a room and a black van during Tuesday’s event.

The Atlanta native dazzled at the event in an all-blue ensemble of a fur jacket over a jumpsuit.

Rowland appeared on the red carpet at the event, held at the AMC River East Theatre.

Before Rowland left the set of the NBC chat series on Thursday, Guthrie asked her, “What do you think of your friend Beyoncé?” to which she replied: “I’m very proud of her.”

The Today show’s Hoda Kotb praised Rowland on Tuesday’s broadcast and offered her personal use of her dressing room should she appear on the show in the future.

“I love her and I want her to come back on our show and I want her to host her again,” Kotb said. “She can share my dressing room, we’ll be together.”

Meanwhile, the Destiny’s Child alum continued her own promotion of the film on Wednesday, captioning a set of images, ‘Mea Culpa Press Run,’ with a series of seven blue heart emojis.

Rowland, who stars alongside Trevante Rhodes in Tyler Perry’s crime drama, added: ‘Mea Culpa premieres February 23 THIS FRIDAY!!!’

The Atlanta native dazzled at the event, held at the AMC River East Theater in the Windy City, in an all-blue ensemble of a fur jacket over a jumpsuit.

Rowland, who plays the role of Mea Harper in the Netflix film, had short hair when she was photographed in a room and a black van during Tuesday’s event.