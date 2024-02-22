Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    Liam Gallagher CONFIRMS he will perform at Glastonbury 2024 with former Stones Roses guitarist John Squire

    By

    Feb 22, 2024
    Liam Gallagher CONFIRMS he will perform at Glastonbury 2024 with former Stones Roses guitarist John Squire

    By Zac Campbell

    Published: 04:03 EST, February 22, 2024 | Updated: 04:03 EST, February 22, 2024

    Liam Gallagher appears to confirm that he will perform at the Glastonbury Festival this summer alongside former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire.

    The former Oasis rocker, 51, was responding to a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, when he seemingly revealed the news in an announcement that will no doubt delight fans.

    After a user responded to a tweet from Liam about his beloved Manchester City, asking if he will be at Glastonbury with John this year, the musician gave a surprise response.

    One of his followers posed the question: ‘Will we see you and Squire at Glastonbury this summer LG?’

    Liam simply replied: “Yes,” in a response that sent unexpected fans into a frenzy ahead of the Glastonbury Festival, which takes place in June this year.

    Liam Gallagher appears to confirm that he will perform at the Glastonbury Festival this summer alongside former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire.

    Liam’s apparent confirmation of his and John’s appearance came just ahead of the release of the couple’s collaborative album, Liam Gallagher John Squire, which is due out on March 1.

    Liam’s apparent confirmation of his and John’s appearance came just ahead of the release of the couple’s collaborative album, Liam Gallagher John Squire, which is due out on March 1.

    It sees two heavyweights from the British pop era, with John known for his role as guitarist for The Stone Roses, join forces on a new LP.

    Reacting to Liam’s response on X, the singer’s fans were quick to hype up the possibility of the pair performing together at Worthy Farm this summer.

    Replying to Liam, Mr Russell wrote: ‘C’maaaannnnn!!!!!!’

    A response from another shocked user read: ‘Omg reeeeeaaaallyy?!’

    A fellow fan hoped the reveal would come true, responding: “I hope so!”

    A fourth added: “Come in.”

    Liam’s surprise post comes after The Mail on Sunday exclusively revealed in November that Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay are among the favorites to headline Glastonbury in 2024.

    After months of discussion, all three iconic singers will reportedly appear on the Pyramid Stage, although the official lineup has yet to be revealed.

    Reacting to Liam’s response on X, the singer’s fans were quick to hype the possibility of the pair performing together at Worthy Farm this summer.

    One festival insider said: “It’s the dream line-up, a brilliant mix of different music and different atmospheres.” “Then, of course, we have Madonna on the last night, which is going to be epic.”

    The usual eagle-eyed detective work from fans has also seen Ed Sheeran emerge as a potential headliner at Worthy Farm.

    Posting on

    However, when it comes to releasing the lineup, Glastonbury organizers are notoriously good at keeping expectant crowds in the dark about who might appear at Worthy Farm.

    Based on previous years, that is unlikely to change.

    By

