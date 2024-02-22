Xavi FORGETS to say hello to Micah Richards after Barcelona’s Champions League draw with Napoli despite greeting CBS co-pundits… as Jamie Carragher jokes: ‘Do you know who he is?’

Xavi initially forgot to greet Micah Richards when he joined CBS for an interview.

Jamie Carragher was in stitches… but does Xavi really know who Richards is?

CHRIS SUTTON: I would NEVER have tried Darwin Núñez’s scandalous chip. His goals could now skyrocket… Podcast Everything is beginning

Xavi seemed to forget about Micah Richards as he prepared for an interview with CBS Sports on Wednesday night, and Jamie Carragher had a field day.

The Barcelona coach greeted Carragher and Thierry Henry with a smile, but forgot to greet Richards, even though he had spoken first.

He had just watched his Barcelona draw 1-1 against Napoli in the Champions League round of 16, with Robert Lewandowski’s goal canceled out by Victor Osimhen’s equaliser.

And Carragher found it funny that Xavi initially didn’t include Richards in his greetings, asking him: “Do you know who Micah Richards is?”

Presenter Kate Abdo had introduced the “legendary” Xavi and Richards asked him how he was doing, in his Spanish language no less.

But Xavi, who certainly hadn’t seen Micah in the background of the screen, said: “Hello Titi (Thierry Henry), Jamie, how are you?”

At that point, Richards began joking and calling attention to how he was missed.

“Er, you missed Micah there,” he said, leaning forward expectantly. ‘I just want to, uh…’

Then Carragher posed the big question: Does World Cup winner Xavi even know who Richards is?

Turns out yes. “Yes, Micah, yes,” she replied as everyone burst out laughing.

‘Yes, of course he knows me!’ Richards said, celebrating.

Xavi is understandably more familiar with Henry and Carragher.

He and Henry used to be teammates at Barcelona, ​​while Carragher racked up 775 appearances for club and country and once even interviewed the Spanish legend for Mail Sport.

Robert Lewandowski had put Barcelona ahead in the 60th minute when they faced Napoli.

Victor Osimhen equalized for the Italians with his only shot on goal in the Champions League match

The synergy between Abdo, Henry, Carragher and Richards has made CBS Sports’ Champions League coverage increasingly popular.

Richards hilariously left Carragher feeling “sick” after telling him Liverpool had lost 1-0 to Luton on Wednesday night, although Jurgen Klopp’s men eventually won 4-1.

However, there wasn’t much to laugh about for Barcelona, ​​who conceded Osimhen’s equalizer via Napoli’s only shot on target in the match.

It was an equally dull night for Arsenal, who had no shot on target and conceded a 94th-minute winner to lose 1-0 at Porto.