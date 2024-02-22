Maidan Revolution protesters lament enduring corruption in Ukraine, 10 years on

Ukraine is marking the 10th anniversary of the shooting of dozens of protesters in Kyiv during the Maidan Revolution, which toppled the country’s Moscow-backed president Viktor Yanukovych and led to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and a pro-Russian separatist movement in the east. FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg spoke with Denys Tarakhkotelik, a protest leader during the revolution who runs Yanukovych’s former estate as a park and museum, and activist Oleh Symoroz about how Ukraine is tackling corruption a decade after Maidan.

Post navigation