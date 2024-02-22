Cristiano Ronaldo hits the gym for a workout with his budding-footballer son, 13, and it looks like athleticism runs in the family!

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a topless photo with his son, Ronaldo Jr.

The Portuguese star scored in Al-Nassr’s 2-0 victory over Al-Fayha on Wednesday

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to share a post-training photo with his son, Ronaldo Jr.

On Wednesday night, Ronaldo scored his 27th goal of the season as Al-Nassr advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League with a 3-0 aggregate victory over Al-Fayha.

While some of his teammates may have taken the opportunity to rest after the victory, the former Real Madrid and Man United star has chosen the opposite.

On Thursday morning, Ronaldo shared a photo of himself topless, alongside Ronaldo Jr, after a morning training session.

The duo, wearing just a pair of shorts, posed with big smiles plastered on their faces while in what appeared to be a home gym.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a photo after training with his son, Ronaldo Jr, on Thursday.

The Al-Nassr forward scored his 27th goal of the season in Al-Nassr’s 2-0 victory over Al-Fayha.

In a caption of the post, Ronaldo wrote: “Today with my partner.”

Last month, Ronaldo Jr drew comparisons with his father for his nonchalant behavior during an Al-Nassr youth match.

The 13-year-old budding footballer cut an aloof figure while playing for the Saudi Arabian team when an Al-Shabab opposition player tried to chat with him.

The footage shows Ronaldo Jr putting his finger to his lips and looking out of the corner of his eye as the boy approaches him.

He briefly puts an arm around his opponent’s neck to acknowledge him before ignoring him, and barely glances at him throughout the entire interaction, choosing to focus on the game rather than socializing.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo scored the only goal in the first leg of the Al-Nassr clash before finding the net in Riyadh on Wednesday night with four minutes left in the second leg.

Ronaldo took advantage of a goalkeeper error to seal the victory, slotting the ball into an empty goal after Vladimir Stojkovic failed to clear a long ball for Marcelo Brozovic and allowing the 39-year-old to finish easily.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr (left) has followed in his father’s footsteps by playing for Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese’s goal sealed the 3-0 aggregate victory in the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League against Al Fayha

Stojkovic was also at fault for Al-Nassr’s first goal, as Otavio headed Abdullah Al Khaibari’s cross between his legs to put the hosts ahead in the 17th minute of the match.

Ronaldo almost added the second when his header in the 37th minute brushed the post, before sealing his team’s victory.

The goal was Ronaldo’s fifth in six AFC Champions League games this season and his second in 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

Al-Nassr are still aiming for their first continental title and will face Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates in the quarter-finals next month after Hernán Crespo’s team beat Uzbek side Nasaf thanks to Soufiane Rahimi’s goal in the added time.