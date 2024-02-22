New Netflix hit Avatar: The Last Airbender is caught up in ‘woke’ row as filmmakers admit toning down ‘iffy’ sexism in live action remake of much-loved animated series

Netflix’s new fantasy epic Avatar: The Last Airbender has been caught in a “woke” row after film bosses toned down “dubious” sexism in the live-action remake of the beloved Netflix classic. Cartoon.

All eight episodes of the show, which reportedly cost more than £94 million to make, arrived on the streaming giant today, sending fans of the original 2005 animated series into a frenzy.

It stars Gordon Cormier as 12-year-old Aang, the current Avatar and last survivor of his race, as he learns to master his mythical powers to control the four elements (water, earth, fire and air) and attempts to save the world. world of the genocidal Fire Nation.

However, the latest Avatar reinvention, the second since Sixth Sense director M Night Shyamalan’s critically panned 2010 flop, has sparked controversy among die-hard fans after it was suggested that one of the characters’ traits The cult classic’s most beloved had been abandoned. for Generation Z audiences.

In particular, they highlighted how boomerang thrower Sokka (Ian Ousley), who was branded ‘sexist’ in the original for joking that ‘boys are better at hunting and fighting’, while ‘girls are better at mending pants’, had been toned down.

The remake stars Gordon Cormier (pictured) as 12-year-old Aang, the current Avatar and last survivor of his race, as he learns to master his mythical powers to control the four elements.

But the show has faced controversy for toning down beloved character Sokka’s (Ian Ousley) ‘sexist’ jokes in the remake’s original.

Speaking about the change to Entertainment Weekly, Kiawentiio Tarbell (left), who plays Katara, Sokka’s “waterbending” sister, said some of the comments in the original show were “iffy.”

Talking about change a Entertainment WeeklyKiawentiio Tarbell, who plays Katara, Sokka’s ‘waterbending’ sister, said: ‘I feel like we also removed the element of how sexist [Sokka] was. “I feel like there were a lot of moments in the original show that were iffy.”

Some fans were left concerned by the suggestion that Sokka’s problematic comments had been dismissed, arguing how his character develops in the show, in which he sheds his ‘sexist and misogynistic views’ over time as he grows older. realize how wrong they are.

The latest version of Aang’s adventure has had a mixed reception from critics.

He Guardian’s Jack Seale celebrated the show as a “brilliant return of one of the best fantasy series of all time”, giving it an impressive score of four out of five stars.

Praising the young cast for their portrayal of the characters, Seale wrote, “Ousley and Kiawentiio strike up a nice, spiky sibling relationship as Sokka and Katara, while Cormier gives Aang the perfect blend of youthful sass and inherent authority,” adding that the Airbender franchise had “revived with confidence”.

The Hollywood Reporter was less effusive In his review, however, he calls the remake a “huge disappointment,” plagued by “clunky writing” and “awkward performances.”

The series previously sparked fierce backlash online following the release of its trailer in January, with social media users criticizing the show’s “whitewashed” casting, despite the Asian heritage of some of the actors.