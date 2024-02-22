George and Amal Clooney step out in his and hers denim before filling up his £69k Mercedes in South of France… as back home their £15million riverside mansion is stricken by MORE flooding

George and Amal Clooney were far from their English country mansion and much better off on Wednesday after the £15 million property succumbed to more flooding.

The pair looked every inch the superstar couple as they stepped out in the south of France, where they are believed to own a residence in rural Provence.

The Ocean’s Eleven star, 62, looked stylish in jeans and a puffer coat paired with a cap and sunglasses, while the Lebanese-British lawyer, 46, made a statement in flared jeans with a slit that extended to the leg.

The couple were enjoying a walk and a drive through an idyllic area of ​​the Côte d’Azur, after having moved.

And the clement weather on the country’s south coast may well have been just the tonic after his riverside property in Berkshire was hit by torrential rain, leaving the surrounding fields almost completely submerged in water.

Meanwhile, the couple’s riverside property in Berkshire has been hit by torrential rain, leaving surrounding fields submerged in water.

Images taken on Thursday reveal the damage caused in the surrounding area by the floods

After walking hand in hand down the street, the couple, who share six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, hopped into George’s £69k Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Coupe to fill up on petrol before driving off in style.

Amal looked typically chic in her jeans, which she paired with flats, a fitted black T-shirt and a leather jacket along with stylish sunglasses.

Meanwhile, George sported a casual star look, complete with a dark polo, puffer jacket, light wash jeans, and suede Chelsea boots.

He kept a low profile with his sunglasses and baseball cap.

The appearance comes amid speculation that George and Amal have moved permanently to the Côte d’Azur and no longer spend time at their Thames-side mansion in Sonning, Berkshire.

The couple is said to have lived for several months at the 18th-century Domaine du Canadel.

And they have not been seen at the UK Grade II listed property, which they bought in 2014 and spent millions renovating, for two years, according to locals.

Their idyllic French estate includes a 25-acre vineyard, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a pétanque field, an olive grove, and an ornamental lake.

It’s also just a 25-minute drive from Chateau Miraval, the winery that George’s friend and fellow actor Brad Pitt bought with Angelina Jolie while they were married.

He has since secretly sold his stake to a Russian vodka oligarch, sparking an ongoing bitter legal battle over who holds the majority stake.

The Clooneys, who married in Venice six years ago, also have a luxurious home on the shores of Lake Como in Italy.

George purchased Villa Oleandra from the Heinz family in 2002 and spends most summers at the property, which features a basketball court, a movie theater and a garage full of vintage motorcycles.

It has hosted a number of stars, including Jennifer Aniston and Matt Damon, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Parts of Clooney’s film Ocean’s Twelve were also filmed there. There have been reports that Clooney was willing to sell it, but he insists they are not true.

In addition to his real estate, George recently surprised his wife Amal on her 46th birthday with a St. Bernard puppy named Nelson.

Nelson is not the first Saint Bernard the family has owned. Four years ago, George brought in his puppy, Rosie, named after his late aunt, actress and singer Rosemary Clooney.

He is also known for rescuing animals, which end up traveling the world with him. He previously owned cocker spaniel Einstein, who died in 2017, and the couple have since rescued basset hound Millie and Louie, another spaniel.