Jesse Baird, Luke Davies missing: Shocking phone development in the search for cop Beau Lamarre-Condon

The phone of the police officer detectives are seeking as a person of interest in the disappearance of a television reporter and her flight attendant boyfriend has mysteriously turned on again after being turned off overnight.

Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, 29, is being sought by police for questioning after his ex-boyfriend, former Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird, 26, and Baird’s new partner Luke Davies, 29 , disappeared from Paddington, in Sydney’s east, on Monday night. .

Police have serious concerns for the couple’s safety after a significant amount of blood was discovered at Baird’s Paddington home. His belongings were found dumped in a bin in Cronulla shortly after 11am on Wednesday.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Lamarre-Condon’s phone showed signs of life on Friday morning after being switched off for hours.

Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon (pictured) is wanted for questioning by police after his ex-boyfriend, former Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird and Baird’s new partner Luke Davies went missing.

Former Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird, 26, and Baird’s new partner Luke Davies, 29, went missing from Paddington, in Sydney’s east, on Monday night.

Police are searching for a white van (pictured) which they believe is driven by Mr Lamarre. He was captured on CCTV (pictured) walking past the couple in Paddington on Monday night.

Lamarre-Condon’s WhatsApp showed the messages were “last seen today at 9:55 am”

When Daily Mail Australia attempted to contact Lamarre-Condon at 8am, the phone was switched off.

However, the phone has been turned back and rings when called, with WhatsApp showing that it was last active on the platform from 9:55 a.m. on Friday.

In a further indication that your phone is in use, text messages sent last night were not received as iMessages. On Friday morning there were separate messages.

It comes as NSW Police launched a city-wide search for a white van believed to be driven by the celebrity hunter.

There were reports that police were investigating a lead in the van in the Blue Mountains area.

Police raided Lamarre-Condon’s family home in Balmain last night.

At the Balmain property in Sydney’s inner west, relatives admitted on Friday they were “stressed” but declined to comment further.

Pictured are Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. Police seriously fear for their safety

Before becoming a police officer, Lamarre-Condon was a famous blogger, known for taking selfies with stars like Jessica Hart (pictured).

Her social media accounts, which featured photos of Beau Lamarre-Condon with celebrities including Taylor Swift (pictured), have been deactivated.

Baird and Davies disappeared from the TV producer’s $3 million rental home in Paddington on Monday.

Davies, 29, was with Baird, 26, but the pair disappeared and Davies’ family were unable to contact him.

CCTV footage of the couple’s last known whereabouts shows them entering Mr Baird’s home on Monday night.

The men were captured wandering outside before heading towards the back of the terrace. Then a white van is seen driving nearby.

Neither have been seen since, however Baird’s phone appeared to have last been active on WhatsApp on Tuesday night.

Police raided a home in Balmain linked to Lamarre-Condon’s family on Thursday night and seized “several items”.

Last week, Lamarre-Condon was still taking selfies with stars, taking this selfie with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

A manhunt was launched after a pile of the couple’s bloody clothes was found in a large bin in the center of Cronulla, in Sydney’s south, about 11am on Wednesday.

Police then rushed to Mr Baird’s Paddington home, where they found a “large amount of blood” and blood-stained furniture.

“Following investigations, detectives are exploring a line of inquiry where a third person may be able to assist in the investigation,” read a police statement late Thursday.

“Police are currently attempting to locate him. Detectives will continue to investigate all past relationships and associations.

