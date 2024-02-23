Drew Barrymore is 49! The star looks thrilled as she is given flowers and balloons when arriving to the NYC set of her talk show

Drew Barrymore seemed happy as she arrived on the set of her talk show in New York City on Thursday, also her 49th birthday.

Her staff, including co-host Ross Matthews, sang her Happy Birthday, donned a festive gold party hat, gave her a bouquet of orange tulips and followed her as she headed to the studio for more surprises.

As the ET star danced down the hallway in a pink cable-knit sweater and pajama pants with a robe cardigan and a white knit hat, her staff came out of her office doors to wish her a happy birthday, and she stopped to hug each one.

Finally, Drew, who rode the Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile this week, arrived at his office, where his door was festively decorated, and opened it to reveal the flowers, balloons, and gifts inside.

“There is no other way I would want to spend my 49th birthday than here with my family @drewbarrymoreshow,” she captioned the video she shared on Instagram.

During the video Drew shared on Instagram, she is seen jumping, dancing through the hallways, and wishing a cute blonde dog a happy birthday while in an elevator.

The Never Been Kissed star had an expression of pure joy, happiness and love on her face in all the photos and videos of her arrival at the studio for her talk show.

Two days ago, Drew received another surprise when she arrived at the show in a beautiful pastel-colored dress with vertical stripes and a plunging neckline by designer Jenny Packham.

Ross wore a mauve velvet tuxedo jacket paired with a white shirt, black bow tie, and black pants.

Then, her co-host and staff surprised her with a ride in the iconic Oscar Meyer Weinermobile.

Barrymore was seen exiting the hot dog-inspired vehicle with a big smile on her face.

Filming a special birthday episode of her CBS series, the star had her light brown hair styled in a side part and loose curls as she pulled back her strands.

The 50 First Dates star and Matthew were very excited as they exited the Weinermobile.

She was so excited that she started running.

The mother of two was like a little girl on her birthday with her excitement and joy.

She squealed and laughed with joy upon discovering the surprises inside her office.

In a moment he was lost in happy thought.

Many of Drew’s famous friends commented, including Jenny Packham, who designed the multicolored dress the Charlie’s Angeles star wore to Tuesday’s show.

Former NFL Tiki Barber player Jennie Garth, who mentioned she loved her dress, chef Giada De Laurentiis and Carmen Electra.

Other stars commented on Thursday’s birthday video celebrating Drew.

Carnie Wilson, Chris Appelton, Rachel Zegler and Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott sent their birthday wishes to the Ever After star.