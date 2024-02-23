El Chapo’s granddaughter ‘busks on the streets of London’ and goes on a Loch Ness Monster hunt in Scotland during party tour of Europe as drug kingpin serves life sentence in Colorado supermax prison

El Chapo’s granddaughter has been spotted busking on the streets of London as the teenager continues his party tour of Europe.

Frida Sofía Guzmán Monoz’s grandfather, Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, the infamous founder and boss of the Sinaloa Cartel, is currently in the Florence Super Max prison in Colorado after being sentenced to life in prison.

She is the daughter of the son of the famous drug trafficker, Edgar Guzmán López, who was shot to death by a hitman from a rival cartel in 2008.

Despite this, the 18-year-old appears to be having a lot of fun searching for the Loch Ness Monster as she enjoyed the Scottish leg of her holiday.

The aspiring model and singer, who has 110,000 followers on Instagram, has been sharing snaps of her jet-setting lifestyle.

Frida Sofía Guzmán Monoz, granddaughter of El Chappo, sings in Leicester Square in front of a radiant crowd

Frida Sofía Guzmán Muñoz, 18, poses in front of Buckingham Palace during her European tour

The 18-year-old enjoys her boat ride on the waters of Scotland’s Loch Ness during her European tour

In one post she is seen tasting Johnnie Walker whiskey in Edinburgh and in another she is posing in front of the Palace of Versailles, the Louvre Museum and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Enjoying her stay in London, the teenager posed in front of the Tower of London and Buckingham Palace. In one video, the teenager is seen singing to a large crowd in Leicester Square after being introduced by a busker only as ‘Frida’.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “My dream of singing on the streets of London: goal achieved.”

The clip shows Frida singing a duet ballad, singing Shallows, originally sung by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The crowd was stunned as the aspiring pop star sang the songs and filmed her emotional performance on her phone.

Frida reached the final of ‘tiene Talento Mucho Talento’, the Mexican equivalent of America’s Got Talent, in 2022 and posts videos of her performances to her 110,000 followers on Instagram.

Guzmán became one of the most feared people in America as head of Mexico’s Sinaloa Drug Cartel, which once boasted 3,000 murders.

He was jailed in 2015 but managed to make his way to freedom under his shower cell in one of the world’s most daring prison breaks.

Even El Chapo could have difficulty escaping the Tower of London

A brush with royalty at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London

Braving the cold weather outside Edinburgh Castle in the Scottish capital

But the 67-year-old was arrested again in Mexico the following year before being extradited to the United States, where he was sentenced to life in prison, plus 30 years.

His father, Edgar Guzmán López, the drug trafficker’s son, was shot to death by rival drug traffickers in a Mexican parking lot in 2008.

It is unclear who she is on holiday with as she posts her tourist photos of Versailles, Disneyland Paris, Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London.

And she’s not the only member of El Chapo’s family living high while he sits in the most secure prison in the United States.

Last year his glamorous wife Emma Coronel Aispuro hit the nightclubs of Los Angeles after serving almost two years of a three-year prison sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering.

The former beauty queen, who married the ruthless drug czar when she was a teenager, was sentenced to three years in prison by a US judge in November 2021.

During her trial, prosecutors and her defense attorneys said Coronel was not involved in the core business of Guzmán’s Sinaloa Cartel, which shipped hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and other drugs to the United States.

Joining the crowd at Disneyland Paris in her most recent Instagram photo

Next to the glass pyramid in front of the Louvre Museum in the French capital

Brandishing the Burberry through the streets of Edinburgh with the famous castle in the background

In December, a New York City judge rejected a request by Guzmán to review the 2019 ruling that sentenced him to life in prison.

“This was perhaps the most notorious criminal trial of the decade, and the charges on which the petitioner was convicted could well have resulted in the death penalty had it not been for the conditions of his extradition,” wrote Judge Brian Cogan , of the Eastern District of New York. , in the ruling that dismisses the petition.

Coronel, who helped facilitate Guzmán’s spectacular escape from a Mexican prison in 2015, regularly attended her husband’s trial in New York.

Coronel, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, was able to enter and leave the United States freely until she was arrested at Dulles International Airport outside Washington in February 2021.

Coronel ultimately pleaded guilty to multiple federal drug charges.

Emma Coronel (second right) is starting her life again following her release from federal prison.

Meanwhile, Guzmán is currently in Colorado’s ADX Florence supermax prison, nicknamed the ‘Alcatraz of the Rocky Mountains.’

He has twice escaped from Mexican prisons and is now in the most secure facility in the United States.

They included conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Guzmán’s Sinaloa cartel remains one of the two most powerful criminal organizations in the country, along with its main rival, the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel.

A powerful faction within the Sinaloa cartel is now led by Guzmán’s four sons, one of whom has also been extradited to the United States.

Guzmán’s mother, María Consuelo Loera, died in Sinaloa on December 10, at the age of 94.

At the end of November, the security chief of the Sinaloa Cartel, who was one of its main hitmen, was arrested.

Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, better known as ‘El Nini’, was captured in a walled compound in Culiacán, Mexico.

He was head of security for four of Guzmán’s sons: Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, Joaquín Guzmán López and Ovidio Guzmán López, known as the ‘Chapitos’.

Ovidio was arrested in January 2023 and is currently in Chicago, awaiting trial.