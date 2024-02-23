EastEnders fans praise Diane Parish’s ‘sublime’ acting as ‘heartbreaking scenes’ sees her character Denise Fox sectioned amid psychosis struggle

<!–

EastEnders fans praised Diane Parish’s ‘sublime’ performance as ‘heartbreaking scenes’ during Thursday’s episode in which her character Denise Fox was sectioned.

Plagued by guilt and terror of discovery, Diane has been struggling to cope after Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was murdered by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) at the Queen Vic.

While The Six promised to protect each other and keep the truth hidden, she began to fear that the others would frame her for the crime.

Diane had been suffering terrible flashbacks for fear of being linked to the crime after her ‘D’ necklace was accidentally buried next to Keanu’s body.

Under the stress of the situation, he began to show signs of psychosis, hallucinating Keanu and becoming convinced that Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) was the devil.

Her daughter Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) became worried and were forced to call the mental health team when she ran away.

‘Diane’s performance has been sublime. Pure congratulations,” added another.

Someone else proclaimed: ‘Diane Parish is always amazing but what an impressive and heartbreaking performance. Yuck. Diane interpreted what could have been OTT with so much care and nuance, bringing so many different layers, emotions and non-verbal expressions.”

Another wrote: ‘Today’s episode was very well done. Diane Parish is an amazing actress. But also the reactions of Jack, Amy and Chelsea were heartbreaking and very true to reality. A very emotional episode.’

‘Heartbreaking and emotional episode. “What an incredible performance and it must be horrible to see a loved one suffer from psychosis,” one fan shared.

Someone else echoed: “This story of Denise’s is truly heartbreaking; murder, psychosis aside, is truly terrifying for the person experiencing it and the people around them.”

Denise’s downfall was “exposed” when she “sealed her fate” on Tuesday night’s episode of EastEnders.

As The Six vowed to protect each other and keep the truth hidden, she began to fear that the others would frame her for the crime.

Denise turned to her murderous ex-husband Lucas Johnson for help for the second time in the latest installment as she sought support following the cover-up of Keanu Taylor’s murder on Christmas Day.

He went to see Lucas for the first time in recent episodes, but Denise visited him again on Tuesday night.

During the visit, he got her to imply that she and The Six killed Keanu. The Six have been desperately trying to cover up the murder since Christmas.

He begged her to confess what she was hiding and told her that he was the person she could trust.

He told her: ‘Confess and you’ll be free,’ to which Denise replied: ‘You won’t tell, do you swear?’ before dropping the others anonymously telling her ex that it wasn’t just her who was involved.

She said: ‘It’s not just my secret, the others… you don’t know what they’ll do. You don’t know what they are capable of.

Lucas then told her to “unburden her soul,” and she finally confessed, “I buried him, I put him in the ground.”

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.