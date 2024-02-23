11-Year-Old Audrii Cunningham’s Cause of Death Revealed

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

The cause of death of the 11-year-old Texas girl whose body was found in a river after going missing days earlier on her way to school has been revealed.

Audrii Cunningham died from “homicidal violence,” the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed in a report seen by The Daily Beast.

The report adds Cunningham’s cause of death included “blunt head trauma” and added the manner of death was a homicide. No further details were provided on the nature of Cunningham’s injuries.

