Fri. Feb 23rd, 2024

    News

    11-Year-Old Audrii Cunningham’s Cause of Death Revealed

    By

    Feb 23, 2024 , , , , ,
    Polk County Sheriff’s Office

    The cause of death of the 11-year-old Texas girl whose body was found in a river after going missing days earlier on her way to school has been revealed.

    Audrii Cunningham died from “homicidal violence,” the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed in a report seen by The Daily Beast.

    The report adds Cunningham’s cause of death included “blunt head trauma” and added the manner of death was a homicide. No further details were provided on the nature of Cunningham’s injuries.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

