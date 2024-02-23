Addison Rae embraces her edgy side in a sexy leather miniskirt and bralette top as she steps out to grab dinner in New York City

Addison Rae confidently flaunted her figure in a leather ensemble as she stepped out in New York City on Thursday.

The TikTok star, 23, who recently showed off her curves in a sheer black jumpsuit, turned heads as she left the Bowery Hotel in the heart of the Big Apple for dinner.

The media personality put on a leggy display in a high-waisted miniskirt made of leather and suede.

The bottom piece, which had a zipper in the front, contained a hem that stopped a few inches above the knees, as well as embroidered crescent moon shapes towards the waist.

Additionally, she opted for a black halter-style bralette top that had gold heart details in the fabric.

Addison Rae, 23, confidently flaunted her figure in a leather ensemble as she stepped out in New York City on Thursday.

The media personality put on a leggy display in a high-waisted miniskirt made of leather and suede.

Rae covered her shoulders with gold chains that fell in front and offered a bold touch to the look.

She slipped on a pair of black strappy peep-toe heels to match the color scheme of the outfit.

Her locks were parted down the middle and fell effortlessly over her shoulders in natural waves.

Addison easily carried a large black bag in her hand that had “Suisse” written in white letters on the front, which is the French word for Switzerland.

The He’s All That actress opted for a coat of mascara on her lashes and a bold red tint on her lips that offered a pop of color to the ensemble.

while talking to she In 2022, the influencer spoke about the evolution of her style and her body positivity.

“I’ve grown a lot in my style over the last few years, and as I get older and experience more of life and different people, I discover more things that I like and that inspire me,” she told the outlet. .

“Now I feel very comfortable with myself and my body, but obviously it’s something I’ve had to work on and learn to do.”

The bottom piece, which had a zipper in the front, contained a hem that stopped a few inches above the knees, as well as embroidered crescent moon shapes towards the waist.

She also opted for a black halter-style bralette top that had gold heart details in the fabric.

Addison easily carried a large black bag in her hand that had “Suisse” written in white letters on the front, which is the French word for Switzerland.

“Because it’s very hard to love the things about yourself that maybe people don’t want you to love,” Addison added.

Earlier on Thursday, the I Got It Bad singer was seen arriving at the New York hotel and flashed a cheerful smile as he headed towards the main entrance.

She kept it casual with a pair of tight black leggings and a trendy gray knit sweater.

The star slipped into a pair of comfortable gray boots and carried a large bag in her hand containing a variety of items she needed during her trip to the Big Apple.

Addison has had a busy schedule and recently celebrated her latest horror movie, Thanksgiving, becoming the number one movie on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies list.

The project premiered at the end of November last year and also stars Patrick Dempsey, Ty Olsson, Gina Gershon and Rick Hoffman.

Rae, who is currently dating Omer Fedi, has also ventured into the music industry and notably released her debut EP titled AR last year in August.

During an interview with People Earlier this month, he gushed about creating music, stating, “It’s been a pleasure, very exciting and fulfilling and rewarding, and I feel like it’s always so nice to just put something out there.”

Earlier on Thursday, the I Got It Bad singer was seen arriving at the New York hotel and flashed a cheerful smile as he headed towards the main entrance.

She kept it casual with a pair of tight black leggings and a trendy gray knit sweater.

Addison has had a busy schedule and recently celebrated her latest horror movie, Thanksgiving, becoming the number one movie on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies list; seen in November 2023 in Los Angeles

She then explained that after some of her demos leaked following the release of her song Obsessed in 2021, the star felt compelled to complete the EP.

“To this day I still have no idea how that happened, but everything happens for a reason,” the media personality stated.

“After the songs appeared online, without me knowing, I thought, ‘Oh, I wish there was a way I could release them.’

The beauty also spoke about her song Nothing On (But the Radio), which was previously recorded by Lady Gaga but never released after it was leaked more than 10 years earlier.

“Obviously I’m Lady Gaga’s biggest fan. She’s always been a pioneer of pop and experimentation.

The singer continued, “I’d love to know if you heard it.” It’s a very different version of hers, so it would be interesting. [to know] what she thinks.’

As for what the future holds when it comes to music, he revealed, “I’m always in the studio, so we’ll see what happens.”

He also expressed interest in performing his songs live. “I definitely want to bring them all to life.”

Earlier this month, Rae achieved another milestone by appearing in a Nerds Gummy Clusters Super Bowl ad.

During an interview with People earlier this month, she gushed about creating music, stating, “It’s been a pleasure, very exciting and fulfilling and rewarding, and I feel like it’s always very nice to just put something out there.”

Earlier this month, Rae achieved another milestone by appearing in a Nerds Gummy Clusters Super Bowl ad; seen in December 2023 in Los Angeles

“Honestly, I’m in my Nerds Gummy Cluster era: I’m soft on the inside, but sometimes I have to be a little cautious during the year, protecting my soft center,” she said. Billboard.

In a teaser clip before the commercial officially aired, Addison could be seen dancing in a studio to the song What A Feeling by Irene Cara, which was choreographed by Marissa Heart.

“We worked together to create something fun and true to dance at its core, and it was super fun to be with someone I know and love on set, and also do something I love.”

The star humorously added, ‘I literally ate so many nerds on set. I feel like my childhood self is coming to life and has unlimited access to candy.’