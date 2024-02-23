Fri. Feb 23rd, 2024

    News

    Taylor Swift’s Sydney concert: Fresh storm warning issued in latest weather alert taylor-swift-concert-weather

    By

    Feb 23, 2024 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Taylor Swift’s Sydney concert: Fresh storm warning issued in latest weather alert taylor-swift-concert-weather

    By Antoinette Milienos for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 21:59 EST, February 22, 2024 | Updated: 22:04 EST, February 22, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Taylor Swift fans attending the first Eras Tour concert in Sydney will face wild weather with the risk of a severe storm bringing heavy rain and even hail.

    The mercury is expected to peak at 35C on Friday, before a “possibly severe” storm arrives in the late afternoon and evening.

    The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast an 80 per cent chance of rain on Friday, with potentially damaging winds and “heavy hail”.

    The singer will perform to a sold-out crowd of 80,000 at the Accor Stadium for four consecutive nights, Friday to Monday.

    Event attendees are urged to make “safe and sensible decisions” as bad weather would make travel “dangerous.”

    more to come…

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: Deadly Israeli air strikes hit Rafah, Paris to host Gaza ceasefire talks

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Apple sets the record straight on two popular hacks shared around by iPhone users for years

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie perform extraordinary act of kindness by surprising ten-year-old girl with Taylor Swift tickets

    Feb 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: Deadly Israeli air strikes hit Rafah, Paris to host Gaza ceasefire talks

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Apple sets the record straight on two popular hacks shared around by iPhone users for years

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie perform extraordinary act of kindness by surprising ten-year-old girl with Taylor Swift tickets

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Elon Musk is accusing Google of running ‘insane racist, anti-civilizational programming’ with their AI

    Feb 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy