Taylor Swift’s Sydney concert: Fresh storm warning issued in latest weather alert taylor-swift-concert-weather

Taylor Swift fans attending the first Eras Tour concert in Sydney will face wild weather with the risk of a severe storm bringing heavy rain and even hail.

The mercury is expected to peak at 35C on Friday, before a “possibly severe” storm arrives in the late afternoon and evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast an 80 per cent chance of rain on Friday, with potentially damaging winds and “heavy hail”.

The singer will perform to a sold-out crowd of 80,000 at the Accor Stadium for four consecutive nights, Friday to Monday.

Event attendees are urged to make “safe and sensible decisions” as bad weather would make travel “dangerous.”

more to come…