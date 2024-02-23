Philadelphia 76ers star Kyle Lowry left needing stitches after taking a brutal elbow to the head in loss to the Knicks on his debut for his hometown team

Lowry suffered the laceration during the second quarter but managed to continue playing.

Philadelphia 76ers newcomer Kyle Lowry’s debut with his hometown team was more painful than the veteran could have expected.

Not only did the 76ers suffer a 110-96 loss to the New York Knicks as both teams resumed play for the first time since the All-Star break, but Lowry also took a brutal hit to the head.

Lowry was elbowed in the forehead by Knicks center Jericho Sims while trying to gain position on the New York big man to grab a rebound.

He was forced to leave the game with nine minutes and 24 seconds left in the second quarter to receive treatment for a facial laceration.

Before receiving the blow to the head, Lowry had recorded four points, two assists and one rebound after nine minutes and 30 seconds of play.

Lowry ended up taking an elbow from Knicks center Jericho Sims in the game.

He returned to the court after his injury was treated and finished his debut with 11 points

Oh man…Kyle Lowry takes an elbow directly to the forehead and heads to the locker room. Would it have been the Sixers’ debut without something like this happening? OF COURSE it happened in less than half in a Sixers uniform. I hope you are good. It seemed brutal. pic.twitter.com/hZuRNEvime —Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) February 23, 2024

Lowry received stitches and returned to the game with a head bandage later in the contest.

The 37-year-old is a Philadelphia native and spent the beginning of the season with the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets before signing with the 76ers as a free agent.

Heading into Thursday’s game, Lowry was averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and four assists.

Lowry finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds and five assists.

He logged a total of 25 minutes, despite missing time to receive medical attention for his injury.