Candice Warner shows off her toned legs in denim shorts and a tan singlet as WAG runs errands in Surry Hills

Candice Warner looked casual as she stepped out to run errands in Sydney’s Surry Hills on Friday.

The wife of cricketer David Warner, 38, showed off her toned legs in distressed denim shorts, which she teamed with a simple tan T-shirt.

Candice, who often gives her fans a glimpse into her intense workout regimen, kept comfortable in black sandals and carried her essentials in a black crossbody bag.

The retired iron woman shielded her eyes with a pair of dark sunglasses and smiled as she seemed to be in a good mood.

Her latest outing comes after she shared an insight into what her husband David’s new career could look like after he announced his semi-retirement from Test cricket.

David, 37, scored a winning 57 runs in his final innings to help Australia secure victory at the SCG and close out a 3-0 series victory over Pakistan to give them the perfect send-off to red-ball cricket.

David has scored huge totals throughout his illustrious career, sparking debate over his place among Australia’s all-time greatest cricketers.

However, his record has been called into question, as David performed much better at home compared to his record abroad. English bowler Stuart Broad has long tormented the opener with his wicked deliveries during their Ashes battles.

But following news of his semi-retirement, Candice praised David’s “resilience” and said she was “not that sad” he left the sport.

As for what David plans to do next, he said his daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose will now take priority, which he described as “magical.”

“The next six months won’t really be much different than what we’re used to,” he said. The Daily Telegraph.

She stayed comfortable in a pair of black sandals and carried her essentials in a black crossbody bag for the outing.

Candice, who married David in 2015, said her husband will now “be able to take the girls to cricket” and “football on a Sunday”, as well as pick them up from school.

David shocked the sporting world by announcing his retirement from Test and One Day International cricket in June last year.

And last month, he made the emotional decision to retire from one-day international cricket in the run-up to his final Test match.

The veteran said he felt “comfortable” that it was the right time to conclude his ODI career following Australia’s World Cup triumph in India late last year.

He noted the decision would create opportunities to play franchise cricket abroad and will not rule out a return if Australia needs an ICC Champions Trophy opener in 2025.

“It was a decision that I felt very, very comfortable with. Winning in India, where we were, was absolutely incredible,” he said.

“The team, not only under Patty’s leadership but also under coach Andrew McDonald, everything is very calm and relaxed within the team.

‘We go out, we’re adults, we support each other to train the best we can and then we go out and play. There’s never any extra pressure, it’s the same old thing: go in, do what you have to do. We love to win.

“When we lost two games in a row in India, the bond between us became stronger and it is no coincidence or coincidence that we were able to get to where we were.

“Maxi’s heroics, the captaincy and the skills and execution of the way we played against India was phenomenal, and the semi-final in Kolkata should not be ruled out as well.”

“I know the Champions Trophy is coming up… if I play decent cricket in two years’ time and if they need someone, I will be available,” he added.