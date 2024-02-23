Noosa: Outrage over photo of caged dog on back of a ute in 30c heat but some are not so quick to judgement

<!–

Australians are outraged by a photo of a dog caged in the direct sun in the back of a ute.

A woman leaving a busy Noosa Village shopping center was horrified to find what she said was a German shepherd “panting” in a cage in the back of a Toyota ute.

She shared a photo of the dog crouched behind metal bars on a 30C day.

Apparently someone was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car.

“To the nasty person today in the Noosa Village car park with his boat in 31 degree heat, I hope someone locks you in a cage that’s too small and leaves you in the sun,” he wrote on Facebook.

‘Horrible people shouldn’t have dogs!’

The woman went on to explain that “one minute” after taking the photo, a woman came out of the mall, got into the “nice air-conditioned car and they drove off.”

Some social media users criticized the dog’s owner, saying he made them feel “physically sick.”

“The owner should go to jail for animal cruelty,” one woman said.

‘I would have taken him to the vet if the cage was open. Would you leave your child locked in your car on a hot day? another wrote.

A woman who identified herself as an “emergency veterinary nurse” said she sees dogs die of heatstroke all the time.

“It’s no joke…they literally cook from the inside out,” he said.

“It can be a long, slow process and just because you take them to the vet doesn’t mean we can fix them, but we try, and it can cost thousands of dollars and it can take days or weeks until they actually pass away or recover.”

Some people defended the owners, arguing that because someone was sitting in the ute while it was parked, the dog was not left unattended.

“You can see there is a man in the driver’s seat. Why didn’t you talk to him directly about it? Call the police and report him or talk to him,” one woman wrote.

Others said nothing should be assumed from a single photograph.

It is illegal in all Australian states to transport dogs unrestrained in the back of vehicles or trailers.