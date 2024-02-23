Kyle Richards looks pretty in pink as she stops by The Drew Barrymore Show in NYC… after THAT cosy display with rumored lover Morgan Wade

Kyle Richards showed off her fun, more youthful side to her fashion sense when she headed to the CBS studios in New York City for a guest appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

The reality star, who was in a promotional campaign for the season 13 finale of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, was seen leaving the skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan wearing tight black pants that flared from the knees down.

She also wore a tight black top, which helped emphasize her ample cleavage, along with a cropped pink jacket from Area with butterflies embroidered on each side.

In keeping with the sparkly theme, the Hollywood, California native also carried an Oscar de la Renta Satchel and a black crossbody bag that came complete with a silver chain-like strap and flower embroidery on the front.

To complete her overall look, Richards also donned a pair of shiny black pumps and large-rimmed sunglasses, while styling her long, shoulder-length dark brown locks with soft waves and a middle part. .

Earlier this week, Morgan Wade rubbed Kyle’s back amid romance rumors while they posed on the Watch What Happens Live red carpet with Andy Cohen in a video posted by a Bravo fan account.

After offering another smile and wave, Richards continued through the bustling streets of New York City to his next destination.

It comes a day after Kyle and his rumored lover Morgan Wade, 29, put on a cozy display on Watch What Happens Live.

The country singer was seen cuddling Kyle as they posed for photos after her interview with Andy Cohen.

This week, Richards relived her split from ex-husband Mauricio Umansky with the news broadcast during the RHOBH season finale.

The couple, who have been married since 1996, decided to separate in July, which is the period that just aired on Bravo last Wednesday.

Among the revelations after the episode: Richards’ admission that she and Umansky still live together in their San Fernando Valley home, seven months after they decided to separate; although they have their own individual space.

‘The current situation is that we live under the same roof. It feels so fun to talk about this,” Richards said during an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna on Wednesday. ‘We live under the same roof in different rooms. We’re lucky to have other houses. He comes and goes, and when we’re all there, it’s like… if he’s there for dinner, great!’

In recent years, the couple has enjoyed spending a lot of time at their home in Aspen, Colorado, especially during the Christmas holidays.

Richards, 55, claimed that she and her ex-husband, 53, still “love each other very much” and have no idea what “the future holds right now” for their marriage.

When speaking about how their split came about last year, Richards told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, “I think there were certain things that were there and then we had put them on the back burner for a long time.”

Referring to her family life, she continued: “You’re pregnant and breastfeeding and then you were working and juggling kids and you forget about it, you know, and it resurfaces again.” And I think it reached a breaking point.

And he added: ‘I had been through a lot. I lost my best friend. I think that changes you and makes you see things differently,” she said, referring to his friend Lorene Shea, who committed suicide in May 2022.

Richards has had to endure reliving her July split from husband Mauricio Umansky with the RHOBH season 13 finale; The estranged couple is seen in April 2023, three months before deciding to separate.

Richards met Umansky, a real estate agent, in 1994.

They married in January 1996, when the bride was four months pregnant with their daughter Alexia, now 27 years old.

The couple welcomed two more daughters, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 15, to their family.

Richards also has a daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, 35, who stars in the Netflix reality series Buying Beverly Hills, whom she shares with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, who ended in divorce in 1992 after two years of marriage.