Aussie Taylor Swift fan considered refusing a new KIDNEY when emergency surgery was scheduled during the pop star’s first Sydney show

A woman was forced to give up her Taylor Swift Eras experience after being offered a life-saving kidney transplant.

On the way to Swift’s show in Sydney on Friday, Queensland mum Tamara Gray received a life-changing phone call.

“I got a call from the hospital saying they had a kidney,” he said. 9News.

The 35-year-old, who was on the list for a kidney transplant, never anticipated receiving a donation as she headed to Gold Coast airport to catch her plane to Sydney.

‘I’m not going to lie, there was a split second I considered saying no [to the kidney]”But you know, I’m not crazy,” she said.

Tamara has IgA nephropathy, which is an autoimmune disease that attacks the kidney and must spend 15 hours a week on dialysis.

Swiftie said the timing of the call was miraculous.

His flight had been delayed and he was about to board the plane to Sydney when he received the call.

“If I was on that flight I would have basically missed the call and I only have 30 minutes to respond otherwise they will move on to the next recipient.”

Her friends attended the concert without her, but she says there is no bad blood between them.

It comes as Taylor made a terminally ill nine-year-old girl’s dream come true on Friday.

At the first of her Sydney shows on her Eras tour, Swift chose young Scarlett, who is battling an aggressive form of brain cancer, to receive her signed ’22’ fedora.

Taylor has established a tradition where she gives a signed hat to a lucky fan in the crowd while she sings her song, 22.

Earlier on Friday, Scarlett’s stepmother, Natalie, had posted on social media that her stepdaughter’s wish was to meet Taylor.

“Scarlett was granted a ‘wish’ from the Make A Wish Foundation and her wish was to meet Taylor Swift,” Natalie wrote in the post.

“Unfortunately, we were told this was not possible, so thanks to the power of social media and some generous people we managed to attend the concert and got tickets.”

The singer invited Scarlett on stage, hugged her as she handed him the fedora, and then tenderly kissed her hands.

She then shared a photo of Scarlett, who has been given just 12 to 18 months to live, holding a sign that read: “Taylor, can you give me the 22nd hat please?”

Later in the concert, the young girl’s wish was Taylor’s order.

Images of the moment were shared on social media and many fans expressed joy at the touching scene.

“Sobbing,” one wrote, while another posted a series of crying emojis.

‘It’s the sweetest!! ‘He deserves it so much!!’ said another Swiftie.

“Oh they picked the right Swiftie,” one more wrote, while another declared, “Not even there and my sister and I are crying.”

‘Crying my eyes out. So precious!’ another expressed.

Swift will perform four shows in Sydney until Monday, February 26.