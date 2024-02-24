Rohan Dennis is seen smiling as he hugs mourners at memorial for his wife Melissa Hoskins after being charged over her death – as touching reason the service was held today is revealed

Rohan Dennis has joined hundreds of mourners who gathered to say goodbye to his wife, world-class cyclist and Olympian Melissa Hoskins at a public service in Adelaide.

The beloved athlete and mother of two young children died after being hit by a van outside the couple’s home in the city’s leafy north center on December 30.

Police allege her husband Dennis, 33, also a cycling champion, was driving the ute.

He has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life.

Hoskins, 32, suffered serious injuries in a crash and died at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Dennis attended the funeral with the couple’s two children, but did not speak during the service.

He was photographed smiling as he hugged guests before the ceremony began.

Hoskins’ father Peter fought back tears as he welcomed mourners.

‘Although we are still grieving, today is about celebrating Melissa, celebrating her love of life. The friendships that she valued, the achievements and the triumphs of her,’ she stated.

The tribute was held on Ms. Hoskins’ 33rd birthday.

Hoskins said her daughter’s memory lives on in her own daughter, who already reflected the same “confident, sassy and fun-loving” nature she displayed as a child.

A tear fell down her sister Jessica Locke’s face as she reflected on how today must have been Melissa’s first birthday at home after many separations from the family.

‘He missed a lot of birthdays, Christmases, weddings, everything. This year we were on a mission to change that,’ she said.

The couple were supposed to have spent the weekend on a ‘sisters only’ trip to the Hunter Valley that Melissa had booked as a surprise.

‘We had already made family plans for all the school holidays until the end of this year. “I’m really sad that we didn’t get a chance to catch up during some time apart,” she said.

Locke said it was still “very difficult” to talk about his sister as he remembered their close bond, to the point that his sister had his name tattooed on her body.

‘I know that with time everything will be easier. It’s still surreal and there’s still a lot of sadness,” she said.

‘What happened was not fair. He had a lot left to give.

‘We all have our own wonderful memories of Mel. Then he talks about her. She shares those great stories with your family, your friends and your children.’sis

Mr Hoskins, Melissa’s mother Amanda and sister Jess issued a statement via Aus Cycling on January 2 expressing their grief at the shocking news.

“Words cannot express our pain, sadness and the tragic circumstances of Melissa’s passing,” Ms. Hoskins wrote on behalf of the family.

‘Myself, Amanda, Jess and my families are completely devastated and still struggling to process what has happened.

‘Not only have we lost a daughter and a sister, her children have lost their mother, a free spirit, a giver with a big heart, patience and enthusiasm for life.

‘She was the rock of her life and ours and we must honor her memory so that they can grow up knowing who she was, what she stood for and what she gave to everyone whose lives she touched.

Melissa Hoskins is pictured with her father Peter

‘The outpouring of sadness and support has overwhelmed us. In her short life, Melissa has had many positive touchpoints in and around the world.’

The family flew from Perth to attend the service.

Dennis is out on bail and is due back in the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March.

The Adelaide memorial follows a funeral held in Perth on January 17.

Melissa’s cycling team teammates and mentors are also expected to attend.

Ms. Hoskins competed at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics.