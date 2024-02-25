PLAYER RATINGS: Declan Rice and Kai Havertz shine for Arsenal during 4-1 win over Newcastle, as Magpies defenders have an evening to forget… but which Gunners star takes top spot after their stunning performance?

After a disappointing Champions League defeat on Wednesday, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal bounced back with a resounding victory over Newcastle.

The Gunners claimed a 4-1 victory over Eddie Howe’s side thanks to Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Jakub Kiwior and an own goal from Sven Botman.

Their dominant victory at the Emirates saw Arsenal extend their unbeaten run in 2024 to six from six, as they continue to chase the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s woes continued as the Gunners pushed them aside, despite a late consolation goal from Joe Willock.

Here, Mail Sport provides player ratings from both sides after the thrilling victory.

Arsenal continued their impressive form in 2024 with a convincing victory over Newcastle

Eddie Howe’s team (left) was dismantled during their trip to the Emirates on Saturday night.

Your browser does not support iframes.

ARSENAL (4-3-3)

David Rayá

He was brave in several situations as he was quick to collect the ball from the Newcastle attackers. Only surpassed by a good header from Willock. 7

ben white

Excellent performance from the Gunners defender, who seems to be returning to his best level as a full-back. 7

William Saliba

A fairly comfortable night for the Frenchman, who did well to keep Isak at bay until he was finally replaced. 7

Gabriel

He played a crucial role in the first goal and was unlucky to see his initial attempt deflected. Solid from behind, as always. 7

Jakub Kiwior

The Polish winger seems to be going from strength to strength, having put in a great performance during his fourth consecutive start. 7

Jakub Kiwior (left) walks away celebrating after finding the back of the Newcastle net.

Martin Odegaard

Easily the best player on the field. He led by example, pressed with great intensity and was unlucky to leave without contributing to the goal. 8.5

Declan Rice

He wasn’t afraid to get into the Newcastle half as he proved once again that he is one of the best ball carriers in the Premier League. 7.5

Jorginho

He stepped back in time with a silky performance in the middle of the park. Chelsea may be watching and wondering why they parted ways with the Italian. 7

Bukayo Saka

After much debate over whether the Arsenal star is “world class” or not, Saka seemed to have something to prove when he fired a tremendous strike into the Newcastle net. 7

Kai Havertz

It looks like Mikel Arteta’s faith in the German international is finally being rewarded. A couple of sloppy touches but overall a solid performance. 7.5

Gabriel Martinelli

After a disappointing performance during their trip to Porto in midweek, the Brazilian bounced back with an electrifying performance from the outside. 7

Kai Havertz continues to repay the trust placed in him by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard (right) once again ran the show for the north London team.

Substitutes:

Trossard 63, 6.5

Reserved: Odegaard.

Subs (not used): Ramsdale, Jesús, Soares, Vieira, Elneny.

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3)

Loris Karius

He saved Newcastle from humiliation with a handful of smart saves, despite conceding four. Possibly the visitors’ best player of the night. 6

Kieran Trippier

He struggled to deal with Martinelli’s pace in the first half and didn’t do much better with Trossard after he came on. 5.5

Fabian Schar

He was undone by Arsenal’s fluid attack and was unusually poor while playing out from the back. 5.5

Sven Botman

He scored an own goal and chased the red shadows until he was replaced. He seemed far removed from the player who started the season. 5.5

Kieran Trippier had a night to forget as Newcastle’s defense came under immense pressure

Tino Livramento

He did not know how to take advantage of the opportunity against Burn, who assisted his team’s goal after entering. Destroyed at times by Saka and offered little progress. 5.5

Sean Longstaff

Worked hard to make amends after a dismal first half. He showed that he will always step up when his pride is at stake. 6

Bruno Guimaraes

Too cautious at the entrance, perhaps trying with all his might to avoid his tenth yellow card of the season. He created a good chance for Isak, which he squandered. 6

Luis Miley

He didn’t give up, which is admirable for the 17-year-old, but it was difficult for him to impose authority in the game. 6

Miguel Almiron

He was very ineffective on the right flank. Not how he would have liked to spend his 200th game for Newcastle. 6

Alejandro Isak

He improved after the break after a rusty first half. Conviction was lacking when expertly directed by Gabriel and Saliba. 6

Antonio Gordon

He showed flashes of promise on the ball but had few opportunities behind Arsenal’s backline. 6

Bruno Guimaraes (left) fought hard but, in the end, fell short against the title contenders.

Alexander Isak was forced to spend a quiet night in front of goal after a strong defense.

Substitutes:

Jamaal Lascelles 73, 6

They burn 73, 6

Joe Willock 73, 6.5

Jacob Murphy64, 6

Harvey Barnes64, 6

Subs (not used): Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Willock.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire) 6.