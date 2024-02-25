🔴 Live: Israeli signals progress in Gaza truce talks, delegation to be sent to Qatar

After an Israeli delegation was sent to Paris for ceasefire talks on Saturday, Israeli discussed of progress in mediated negotiations on a new Gaza truce to recover hostages held by Hamas. According to local media, the meeting had concluded with the cabinet agreeing to send a delegation to Qatar in the coming days to continue the talks, as concern deepens over the increasingly desperate situation faced by civilians in the devastated Gaza Strip. Read our liveblog for all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war.

