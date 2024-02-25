Incredible moment BOTH batters are run out in crazy scenes during cricket match in Australia

Both batsmen were dismissed in Australia.

But Matthew Gilkes was fired.

Western Australia won the Marsh Cup

Western Australia were once again crowned one-day champions after achieving a commanding victory over New South Wales on Sunday.

NSW’s misfortune was summed up perfectly during their batting innings, as a communication calamity saw Matthew Gilkes and Will Saltzmann involved in major confusion.

Saltzmann hit the ball through mid-wicket on what appeared to be two comfortable runs as WA’s Nick Hobson flicked the ball towards mid-wicket.

However, the pair underestimated Hobson’s arm and Gilkes had to charge towards the crease in a desperate attempt to make it. Andrew Tye, on the bowler’s side, removed the bails as Gilkes charged towards the crease, before spotting Saltzmann in no man’s land and hitting the stumps on the striker’s side with a direct hit.

But Will Saltzmann survived when Matthew Gilkes ran out on him first.

Both batters were well short of their mark, but as Gilkes was stumped first, he had to walk.

“If it’s not over at the bowler’s end, it’s over at the other end and NSW are seven down,” commentator Adam Peacock said.

AJ Tye, a bit of a double play type,’ Stuart Clark added.

NSW’s tail then collapsed, losing four wickets in 10 runs, giving WA a five-wicket win with 100 balls remaining.