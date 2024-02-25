Sun. Feb 25th, 2024

    News

    Incredible moment BOTH batters are run out in crazy scenes during cricket match in Australia

    By

    Feb 25, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    Incredible moment BOTH batters are run out in crazy scenes during cricket match in Australia

    Both batsmen were dismissed in Australia.
    But Matthew Gilkes was fired.
    Western Australia won the Marsh Cup

    By Ollie Lewis

    Published: 03:48 EST, February 25, 2024 | Updated: 03:48 EST, February 25, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Western Australia were once again crowned one-day champions after achieving a commanding victory over New South Wales on Sunday.

    NSW’s misfortune was summed up perfectly during their batting innings, as a communication calamity saw Matthew Gilkes and Will Saltzmann involved in major confusion.

    Saltzmann hit the ball through mid-wicket on what appeared to be two comfortable runs as WA’s Nick Hobson flicked the ball towards mid-wicket.

    However, the pair underestimated Hobson’s arm and Gilkes had to charge towards the crease in a desperate attempt to make it. Andrew Tye, on the bowler’s side, removed the bails as Gilkes charged towards the crease, before spotting Saltzmann in no man’s land and hitting the stumps on the striker’s side with a direct hit.

    On Sunday, two ties were played at the same time in the Marsh Cup

    But Will Saltzmann survived when Matthew Gilkes ran out on him first.

    Both batters were well short of their mark, but as Gilkes was stumped first, he had to walk.

    “If it’s not over at the bowler’s end, it’s over at the other end and NSW are seven down,” commentator Adam Peacock said.

    AJ Tye, a bit of a double play type,’ Stuart Clark added.

    NSW’s tail then collapsed, losing four wickets in 10 runs, giving WA a five-wicket win with 100 balls remaining.

    Western AustraliaNew South Wales

    By

    Related Post

    News

    AFL star Dane Swan reveals his blowout 40th birthday celebrations in Las Vegas ‘nearly killed him’

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    England captain Ben Stokes is SAVED by Umpire’s Call days after calling for it to be abolished… but Joe Root’s controversial DRS dismissal sparks fury in crunch India Test

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    I was laid off from Rivian after surviving 3 earlier layoffs. It was almost a relief when it was over.

    Feb 25, 2024

    You missed

    News

    AFL star Dane Swan reveals his blowout 40th birthday celebrations in Las Vegas ‘nearly killed him’

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    England captain Ben Stokes is SAVED by Umpire’s Call days after calling for it to be abolished… but Joe Root’s controversial DRS dismissal sparks fury in crunch India Test

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    I was laid off from Rivian after surviving 3 earlier layoffs. It was almost a relief when it was over.

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey’s daily routine: a ‘wake me up’ cocktail and 7-minute workouts

    Feb 25, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy