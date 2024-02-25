Sarah Harris breaks down in tears during emotional tribute to Ten star Jesse Baird – moments after police announce major update into double-murder investigation

Devastated Sarah Harris breaks down in tears during an emotional tribute to Ten star Jesse Baird, moments after police announced a major update into the double murder investigation on Sunday.

The emotional tribute also followed the shocking development this afternoon that the police search for the bodies had been extended to Goulburn, 200 kilometers south of Sydney, and that specialist divers had been deployed.

Harris broke into tribute to her former colleague, Mr. Baird, as she recalled his presence in the Channel 10 newsroom on Friday.

Speaking about the last time she saw him, Harris said Baird was “very talented” and had told close friends that her boyfriend, Luke Davies, was “the one”.

“It’s been a really difficult week for a lot of us across the 10 network, it’s hard to even talk about Jesse in the past tense,” he said.

‘Jesse was more than just a colleague, he was a friend [and] like a little brother. He had this big, beautiful smile. [and] At 26 years old he was an absolute star… one of those kids who had a great smile, great talent and 2024 was supposed to be his year.

“To Jesse’s family: He spoke of you often with great love and we are so sorry.”

Harris revealed that the last time she saw Mr. Baird was in late 2023 and that he had told her about a new job opportunity.

On Sunday, detectives returned to Baird’s Paddington flat to collect more evidence in the case and were seen leaving with several brown paper bags.

It was also announced that search parties were scouring the Golbourne waterways for the bodies of Baird and Davie for the first time.

Previously, crews had been looking exclusively at Sydney and Newcastle.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, the New South Wales police officer who allegedly murdered his ex-boyfriend, the TV presenter, and her new boyfriend, is refusing to co-operate with officers as the desperate search for the men’s bodies continues.

Officers are working around the clock searching for Mr Baird, 26, and his fellow flight attendant Mr Davies, 29; An arrest was made two days later in their deaths.

Baird’s ex-partner, Lamarre-Condon, 28, has been charged with two counts of murder and alleges she used her police-issued Glock in the killings.

Lamarre-Condon is understood to have refused his fellow officers’ request to help them find the location of Baird and Davies’ bodies, it reports. The Australian.

Detectives and forensic agents have been scouring the state looking for where the remains of the young men could be.

The search was extended to Goulburn on Sunday night and forensic teams returned earlier in the day. to Mr Baird’s home in Paddington, where police believe the couple were murdered almost a week ago.

Divers also resumed their search for waterways in Lambton, a suburb of Newcastle.

On Sunday afternoon, New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb issued a heartfelt statement asking the community to “be patient” as police continue their investigations.

She also said the horrific deaths saddened and shocked her.

‘I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird. “It is difficult to understand the grief and pain of your loss,” he said.

‘I recognize that the events of this week are distressing for many and I share the sadness and shock at the alleged nature of Luke and Jesse’s deaths.

“I understand there are many unanswered questions and while I cannot comment on the matter in court, I can assure Luke and Jesse’s loved ones, and the people of New South Wales, that we are working around the clock to find those answers. “.

He also urged anyone with information to come forward and contact police.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb asked the community to ‘be patient’ with the investigation

On Sunday, The Daily Telegraph reported that Lamarre-Condon used Mr Baird’s phone to send text messages to his housemates telling them he was moving to Perth.

The text messages were sent on Thursday, initially leading police to believe the former entertainment host was still alive.

A second message reportedly asked his housemate to leave his belongings on the street and told him he would send cleaners to the house on Thursday.

Officers are now investigating “decoy” text messages that Lamarre-Condon allegedly sent from Mr Baird’s phone and which they believe were sent in an attempt to cover up the alleged murders.

Police were first notified of the alleged homicide after they found Baird and Davies’ bloody clothes and belongings in a Cronulla bin on Wednesday.

They will continue to extract data from the phone as their investigation continues.

Mr Baird and Mr Davies were last seen on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Ms Webb also apologized for police failures to “properly and fairly” investigate crimes committed against members of the state’s LGBTQI+ community.

The comments related to the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes in New South Wales, which investigated whether hate bias against gays was involved in the 34 suspicious deaths and unsolved deaths between 1970 and 2010.

Ms Webb acknowledged the “increased suffering experienced by victims and their families when crimes were motivated by prejudice against members of the LGBTIQ community”.

“To the victims and families who were failed by NSW Police by failing to properly and fairly investigate those deaths between 1970 and 2010, I am sorry,” he said.

“I apologize for any gaps in the investigative processes where records and evidence were lost or not examined rigorously enough.”

“I realize that this has meant missing opportunities to identify potential criminals as new clues emerged or new forensic developments became available.”

He also promised that the police will act better.

“I assure the LGBTIQ community that under my leadership, the NSW Police Force will use these lessons to continue to improve the way it serves all members of the community with respect, fairness and inclusion,” he said.

“The mistakes of the past will not define our future.”

Police are investigating whether Lamarre-Condon and Baird’s recent breakup provided a motive for the alleged murder.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said no motive had been found but the relationship was an “obvious line of inquiry”.

Officers are investigating whether Lamarre-Condon’s resentment over the breakup gave the senior agent a reason to allegedly shoot the men.

Baird and Davies were last seen on Sunday night before returning to Baird’s Paddington flat, where Lamarre-Condon is believed to have murdered them.

The police-issued gun was found locked in a safe at a suburban police station after Lamarre-Condon searched it and went on sick leave Tuesday.

Police searched the home of Lamarre-Condon’s mother, who also works with NSW Police as a probation officer, and his stepfather on Thursday night.

Lamarre-Condon had worked as a youth engagement officer before the alleged murder and had recently told associates he was about to begin training in the Protective Operations Unit.

The unit is responsible for the security of politicians, diplomats and other dignitaries.