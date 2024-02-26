Mon. Feb 26th, 2024

    Reggae Star ‘Peetah’ Anthony Morgan Dies at 46: ‘Colossal Loss’

    The reggae legend Peter Anthony Morgan, who went by “Peetah” and founded the band Morgan Heritage with his four siblings, died Sunday at 46, his family announced.

    A cause of death wasn’t listed for Morgan, but his loved ones thanked people in advance for their love and support.

    There was an outpouring of support for Morgan, a Jamaica native, on social media. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness posted photos of Morgan in front of a packed stadium, writing on X that his “heart is heavy” over the news.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

