Reggae Star ‘Peetah’ Anthony Morgan Dies at 46: ‘Colossal Loss’

Office of Prime Minister Andrew Holness

The reggae legend Peter Anthony Morgan, who went by “Peetah” and founded the band Morgan Heritage with his four siblings, died Sunday at 46, his family announced.

A cause of death wasn’t listed for Morgan, but his loved ones thanked people in advance for their love and support.

There was an outpouring of support for Morgan, a Jamaica native, on social media. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness posted photos of Morgan in front of a packed stadium, writing on X that his “heart is heavy” over the news.

