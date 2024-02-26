Top 20 winery Salena Estate Wines  goes into administration: Products sold at Liquorland, Dan Murphys

Mon. Feb 26th, 2024

    Salena Estate Wines Pty Ltd in administration
    Family winery founded in 1998

    By Stephen Johnson, Daily Mail Australia economics reporter

    Published: 22:10 EST, February 25, 2024 | Updated: 22:12 EST, February 25, 2024

    A family-owned winery whose organic products are stocked in Coles and Woolworths has gone into administration after 25 years.

    Salena Estate Wines Pty Ltd went into administration on February 22 and KPMG South Australia senior partner Tim Mableson was appointed administrator.

    The company was among Australia’s top 20 wine producers and exported to 10 countries, growing grapes on 250 hectares of land at Bookpurnong in the state’s Riverland region.

    Chief executive Bob Franchitto and his wife Sylvia founded the company near the South Australian town of Loxton in 1998, naming it after their daughter Salena Muirden, who was, until recently, marketing director at the winery.

    The organic wines were stocked at Liquorland, owned by Coles, and Dan Murphys, owned by Woolworths.

    Their labels included Salena’s Twisted Sticks, The Timekeeper and BFR.

    The winery has won a prestigious gold medal at the 2022 Riverland Wine Show, with accolades among its 1,500 trophies and medals.

    Salena Estate Wines can continue trading while administrators reach an agreement with creditors.

    Daily Mail Australia has contacted Salena Estate Wines and KPMG for comment.

    It is understood that a manager was at the warehouse on Monday.

