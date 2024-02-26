Guy Sebastian says he constantly fears ‘being cancelled’ as he refuses to weigh into debate over Australian culture

<!–

Guy Sebastian says he has the constant fear of “being cancelled.”

Appearing on The Kyle and Jackie ‘O’ show on Monday, the singer, 42, refused to comment during a debate about whether Australian culture is worth celebrating because it was ‘stolen’ from First Nations people.

When asked by host Kyle Sandilands for his opinion on the matter, Guy deflected, saying: “I wake up every day and my first thought is just don’t get canceled today.”

Sandilands chimed in by saying that the singer is one of the celebrities least likely to fall victim to “cancel culture.”

‘I’m literally probably the most likely [to be cancelled]-Sebastian argued.

Host Jackie ‘O’ agreed, saying that celebrities without past indiscretions tend to be the target.

“Because you’re held to a higher standard, you know,” he declared.

Guy recently joined his former Australian Idol co-star Shannon Noll, 48, on stage to perform one of Shannon’s iconic hits.

Guy and Shannon took the stage together at Guy’s concert at the Sydney Opera House in December.

The Voice Australia host called his fellow competitor on stage for a surprise appearance.

Guy will return as a judge on The Voice Australia alongside new coaches Adam Lambert, LeAnn Rimes and Kate Miller-Heidke.

The singers sang What About Me, the Moving Pictures hit that Shannon released as a hit cover in 2004.

Several fans posted their videos of the moment, calling it “iconic” and saying the couple are “Australian legends.”

