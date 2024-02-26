Trump Adds Insult to Injury as Koch Network Stops Funding Haley

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Donald Trump couldn’t resist taking a swing at an influential conservative network which spent months—and tens of millions of dollars—supporting the campaign of his Republican nomination rival Nikki Haley after the group said it would stop funding her in the wake of her latest primary defeat.

Americans for Prosperity Action, which had backed the former South Carolina governor as the conservative with the best chance of stopping Trump obtaining the 2024 GOP nomination, took the decision to stop spending on Haley’s campaign the day after she was crushed in her home state’s primary. Trump, who breezed past Haley by a 20-point margin, seized the opportunity to roast the network created by the billionaire Koch brothers for bothering to back his opponent in the first place.

“AMERICAN’S FOR NO PROSPERITY JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THEY ARE NO LONGER SUPPORTING NIKKI ‘BRAINDEAD’ (BIRDBRAIN?) HALEY,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform Sunday. “CHARLES KOCH AND HIS GROUP GOT PLAYED FOR SUCKERS RIGHT FROM THE BEGINNING!”

