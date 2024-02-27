Tue. Feb 27th, 2024

    Zelensky on Mike Johnson: ‘I Have to Trust’ Him, ‘but We’ll See’

    Feb 27, 2024 , , , , ,
    Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky expressed cautious optimism about House Speaker Mike Johnson—who has continued to hold up congressional aid to Ukraine at a critical time— telling CNN that he has to trust the Louisiana Republican, “but we’ll see.”

    Appearing on The Source on Monday night, Zelensky recalled a prior conversation with Johnson, whose comments, according to the Ukrainian leader, were apparently quite supportive.

    “He said that he will do everything to support Ukraine, and he is on our side, and he understands how heroic our people [are]—our soldiers, and civilians, and the children,” Zelensky said. “He has said prayers with us, and he said that he will do it.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

