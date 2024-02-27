Biden Mocks Trump’s ‘Old’ Ideas in Surprise Late-Night Spot

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Back when Seth Meyers first started hosting Late Night in 2014, he brought on fellow SNL cast member Amy Poehler as his first official interview guest. Both in real life and as the fictional Leslie Knope on Parks and Rec, Poehler had a long-running joke about having a crush on then-Vice President Joe Biden, so it was a fun surprise when the man himself showed up too.

On that debut episode, the then-71-year-old Biden addressed a recent controversy over him referring to LaGuardia as a “Third World country,” talked about a viral photo of himself pointing and grinning at a colleague during the State of the Union Address, and talked about how much he loves trains. In other words, it was a pretty typical Biden talk show appearance.

A decade later, Meyers brought Poehler back as a guest for his show’s 10th anniversary. And at first he claimed that Biden was too busy to join this time around, but Poehler told him, “Oh, I can get him… Hey Mr. President?” And in walked Biden to patriotic music and a standing ovation.

