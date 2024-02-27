Jock Zonfrillo’s widow Lauren Fried shares heartbreaking tribute to her late husband: ‘These are the worst photos ever taken, but I treasure them’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jock Zonfrillo’s widow Lauren Fried has shared a bittersweet tribute to her late husband, almost a year after his shocking death.

The late celebrity chef’s wife posted four images on Instagram Tuesday night, along with some touching words.

In the pictures, Jock and Lauren appear to be having the time of their lives while out and about with their MasterChef co-host Andy Allen and his stunning wife Alexandra.

It’s clear from the footage that they all shared a close bond as they smiled, exchanged kisses, and played in front of the camera.

“A year ago,” Lauren captioned the gorgeous photos.

Jock Zonfrillo’s widow Lauren Fried has shared a bittersweet tribute to her late husband, almost a year after his shocking death. Pictured: Jock on MasterChef Australia

The late celebrity chef’s wife posted four images on Instagram Tuesday night, along with some touching words. Pictured, left to right, Jock, her wife Lauren, Alexandra Allen and her husband and MasterChef star Andy Allen.

In the pictures, Jock and Lauren appear to be having the time of their lives while out and about with their MasterChef co-host and his stunning wife.

Our last dinner together before flying to Rome. We had the sake pairing. Obviously,” she continued.

“I always loved these two, but never more than now.”

Lauren closed her post with some heartbreaking words.

“These are the worst photos ever taken, but I treasure them,” he added.

Jock died in his hotel room at Zagame’s House on Lygon Street in Carlton, Melbourne, on April 30, 2023 and was found by police at around 2am on Monday, May 1, the same day Channel was supposed to Ten would premiere the fifteenth season of MasterChef Australia. .

He is survived by his third wife Lauren and his four children: his adult daughters Ava and Sophia from his first two marriages and Alfie and Isla with Lauren.

The media personality had several publicity engagements scheduled for season 15 of MasterChef when he died.

It’s clear from the footage that they all shared a close bond as they smiled, exchanged kisses, and played in front of the camera.

“A year ago,” Lauren captioned the gorgeous photos. Our last dinner together before flying to Rome. We had the sake pairing. Obviously,” she continued.

Jock is survived by his third wife Lauren and his four children: his adult daughters Ava and Sophia from his first two marriages and Alfie and Isla with Lauren.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that when police entered the hotel room to conduct a welfare check, officers believed Jock had died of natural causes and found nothing to suggest otherwise.

Drug paraphernalia was also not found in the hotel room, sources said.

A heartbroken Lauren said at his funeral: “We were two halves who found each other at the exact moment in life when we were ready.”

“We were ready for that great love, to live a life of adventure, to become parents together, to imagine things and make them come true.”