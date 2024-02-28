Horoscope today: Daily guide to what the stars have in store for YOU – February 28, 2024

It’s easy to think that partisan politics are becoming more tribal. It seems like we are all becoming more and more polarized. And while passion is admirable, anger rarely leads to consensus; it is easily deflected.

As the Sun, Mercury and Saturn converge, the more sensitively and responsibly we communicate our ideas, the more seriously they will be taken.

It’s an opportunity to celebrate what we all have in common.

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

Why does life have to be so challenging? Why are there so many difficulties to face? Why do we spend so much time solving our own problems that we can’t help other people solve theirs? After everything you’ve been through, you might question someone’s motives when they offer to help you today. But don’t do that. Under these auspicious skies, you can rely on positive gestures wherever you find them. And respond with kind offerings of your own. There is the possibility of moving forward in a new and cooperative way.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

What characteristics do you share with other Taurus? If this prediction applies to them, how might it be especially relevant to you? I ask because it reflects a concern you are dealing with. You are under pressure to accept a solution. But it’s not a solution that seems applicable to your situation. It suits someone else, but not you. Today brings the confidence to maintain your boundaries and find the information you need to find the right solution for you. When you believe in yourself and your right to happiness, you will find a way to achieve it.

GEMINI

May 22 – June 22

It’s like you’re on a seesaw, swinging up and down between two options. But there is really nothing to weigh. You are not choosing between two equally viable possibilities. You’re trying to decide between an appealing fantasy and a reality you don’t want to deal with. However, the factor you are avoiding is easier than it seems. In fact, once you face it, you will appreciate the learning that comes with it, allowing you to move forward on the path to achieving your dream. Today brings courage and self-confidence. Use it!

CANCER

June 23 – July 23

When we join forces and work with others, we can achieve amazing things. If we are alone, we soon reach a limit. However, working as part of a team has disadvantages; we have to cooperate with people whose opinions differ from ours. We can manage such incompatibilities when the difference is obvious. When the area of ​​disagreement is subtle is when we get into trouble. You’re fighting someone who looks a lot like you. Today, you can find a way to work together that creates meaningful progress.

LION

July 24 – August 23

In the stew of life, challenge is a healthy ingredient. Like pepper, it adds flavor. But too much will ruin any meal. As his ruler, the Sun, forms a Stellium with Mercury and Saturn, his outlook is encouraging. Even though you feel like you’ve had almost all you can take, you’re about to get everything you need. Just make sure you don’t let irritation influence your judgment. Or a fear made you take the wrong path. Be as affirming as you can and you’ll be on your way to creating a nutritious feast of sustained enjoyment.

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

When a product (or service) is really good, it doesn’t need much advertising to be successful. The word spreads. If it’s priced right and it works, people will seek it out. The good news is that progress in your world is about to begin to follow this model. You’ve been working hard. You have applied yourself as only a Virgo can. And unbeknownst to you, you’ve made a good impression. As long as you keep doing what you’re doing and maintain those exemplary standards, here’s the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

POUND

September 24 – October 23

There are times when circumstances seem to conspire to prevent us from getting what we want. In others, however, it is not life events that get in the way, but our own fears and doubts. Like invisible obstacles, they prevent us from moving forward. Physical obstacles are much easier to overcome than psychological barriers. But the feeling when we make a breakthrough is hard to beat. The current cosmic climate encourages you to let go of the anxious mindset. If you reconfigure your attitude, you can achieve something outstanding.

SCORPION

October 24 – November 22

Whether you love podcasts, radio, or television, you’ve met people who are talented in the art of speaking. They are so good at expressing themselves that they almost cast a spell on their audience. But talking is very different from doing. And there are times when we have to judge people by their actions (not their words). The reason you’ve been struggling to explain yourself is because something doesn’t seem to make sense. The Sun/Mercury/Saturn link provides the information needed to see that you know more than enough. It is time to act.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 21

Here’s a question: where would you rather be? Locked in a comfortable prison where you are provided with food and have time to exercise, read and relax? Or (after scaling the walls), on the run, on the road to freedom? I’m not suggesting you’ve done anything wrong! But I suspect you’re wondering what you’ve done to deserve the difficult time you’re having. So… you need to understand that the challenges you are going through are extremely good for you. The path you are taking leads to liberation.

CAPRICORN

December 22 – January 20

The price of gold fluctuates. It seems that the more uncertainty there is, the higher it rises. Isn’t it strange that we place such value on this metal, but do not appreciate qualities such as hope, kindness, enthusiasm and compassion? Surely they are priceless assets? With your ruling planet, Saturn, connected to the Sun and Mercury, life provides you with opportunities to express and explore precious feelings. If you are generous to other people today, you will feel strengthened by a sense of “rightness” that will stay with you.

AQUARIUM

January 21 – February 19

You are processing a lot of information. You’re trying to sort through a bunch of contradictory ideas and make sense of a complicated (nonsensical?) explanation. No wonder you’re not sure what to do. But uncertainty is not always negative. Right now, if you were sure, you would be basing your certainty on an unproven and unproven assumption. So for now, it’s okay to be stumped. You don’t need to make firm plans yet. And as frustrating as it may be, this experience is beneficial. When you make a decision, it will be the right one.

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

What is real in your world and what is fantasy? It is not always easy to distinguish between a problem and a situation that needs to be addressed. We are so wrapped up in emotions that we can easily misinterpret the signals presented to us; They are influenced by our desires and our fears. Although being forced to reconsider your vision of how life “should” be is uncomfortable, it is positive. The Sun/Mercury/Saturn convergence highlights a potentially better way to view (and address) your current situation.

