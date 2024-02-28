Sharon Stone shares rare snap of tattooed son Roan, 23, and reveals she’s ‘so proud of him’ in sweet post

<!–

Sharon Stone shared a rare photo of her eldest son, Roan, on social media this week.

The actress, 65, who supported director Martin Scorsese when he recently received a prestigious award at the Berlin Film Festival, was every inch the proud mother when she posted a photo of her shirtless son, 23, showing off his daring tattoos.

‘Proud of you @roanjosephstone. Well done,” she wrote, without revealing why she was congratulating him.

Roan shared a second photo on his own social media: a selfie from his bathroom.

Several fans pointed out that Roan was wearing a Chai necklace.

According to the Israeli Center for Judaica, the Chai symbol “emphasizes the meaning of life in Judaism.”

One commentator noted: ‘Chai is the eighteenth letter of the Hebrew alphabet. It means “life” or “to life” (L’chaim).

The Casino actress adopted Roan with her ex-husband Phil Bronstein, 73, in 2000.

While most comments on the post were supportive, some criticized the Golden Globe winner and her son for what they saw as their support for Israel in its war with Hamas.

“Proud to support genocide?” one person wrote. ‘Stop following’.

Stone cried over the violence while showing her artwork in October at an exhibition titled ‘Welcome to My Garden’ at the C. Parker Gallery in Greenwich, Connecticut, when she broke down in tears over a particular painting inspired by her trip to Israel.

“It’s just a very difficult time,” he said. Extra at the time, referring to the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the intense Israeli bombardment of Gaza in response.

“I went to the Western Wall in Jerusalem,” he continued, recalling his trip to Israel’s capital.

According to the Israeli Center for Judaica, the Chai symbol 'emphasizes the meaning of life in Judaism.'

The actress shares Roan with ex-husband Phil Bronstein, 73 (pictured in San Francisco in April 2002).

“And you can write your prayer on a small piece of paper. I prayed for peace and put it on the wall.”

The Basic Instinct actress has two minor children, whom she adopted after divorcing Roan’s father.

She is a proud mother to Laird, 17, and Quinn, 16. She has reportedly made room in her family for Roan’s best friend and considers him her fourth child.