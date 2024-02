Premier League April TV fixtures REVEALED: Sky Sports and TNT Sports reveal their picks… with Man United vs Liverpool a 3.30pm Sunday kick-off

Tuesday April 2 – Nottingham Forest vs Fulham (7:30 p.m., live on TNT Sports)

Tuesday April 2 – West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur (8:15 p.m., live on TNT Sports)

Wednesday April 3 – Arsenal vs Luton Town (7:30 p.m., live on TNT Sports)

Wednesday April 3 – Brentford vs Brighton and Hove Albion (7:30 p.m., live on TNT Sports)

Wednesday April 3 – Manchester City vs Aston Villa (8:15 p.m., live on TNT Sports)

Thursday, April 4th – Liverpool vs Sheffield United (7:30 p.m., live on TNT Sports)

Thursday, April 4th – Chelsea vs Manchester United (8:15 p.m., live on TNT Sports)

Saturday April 6 – Crystal Palace vs Manchester City (12.30pm, live on TNT Sports)

Saturday April 6 – Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal (5.30pm, live on Sky Sports)

Sunday April 7 – Sheffield United vs Chelsea (1.30pm, both clubs will play the previous Thursday)

Sunday April 7 – Manchester United vs Liverpool (3:30 p.m., live on Sky Sports)

Monday April 8 – Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest (8:00 p.m., live on Sky Sports)

Saturday April 13 – Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur (12.30pm, live on TNT Sports)

Saturday April 13 – Arsenal vs Aston Villa (5:30 p.m., live on Sky Sports)

*Subject to possible movement depending on European games.

Sunday April 14 – Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (2:00 p.m., live on Sky Sports)

Sunday April 14 – Bournemouth vs Manchester United (4.30pm, live on Sky Sports)

*May return at 5:30 pm on April 13 depending on European participation

Monday April 15 – Chelsea vs Everton (8:00 p.m., live on Sky Sports)