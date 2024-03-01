Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    Rachel Leviss Sues Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix for Revenge Porn

    Rachel Leviss Sues Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix for Revenge Porn

    River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

    Ex-Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss is suing cast members Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix for “revenge porn, eavesdropping and invasion of privacy” following the explosive events of season 10, TMZ reported Thursday. A NSFW video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone was reportedly the catalyst for Madix finding out about Sandoval’s secret affair with Leviss.

    On the night the Scandoval scandal broke in March of 2023, Sandoval’s phone was “reportedly retrieved by an attendee and handed over to Madix, who searched it and found sexually explicit videos of Leviss,” Leviss’ lawsuit states, according to The Daily Mail.

    Madix, the suit claims, “obtained at least two illicit videos of Leviss and distributed them and/or showed them to others without Leviss’ knowledge or consent.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

