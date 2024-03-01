Director James Gunn reveals that Superman: Legacy is now titled just Superman… while revealing the first look at the iconic shield.

Director James Gunn is taking advantage of the extra day in February, Leap Day, to start production on his new Superman movie.

The 57-year-old filmmaker had originally titled the film Superman: Legacy, although he has now revealed that the title will simply be Superman.

He also shared the first image from the set, giving fans a look at the new Superman S shield that David Corenswet will wear on his new suit.

The director added that starting production on Thursday was appropriate, since it was also the Superman character’s birthday on Leap Day.

“I’m thrilled to announce the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which happens to be, coincidentally and unplanned, Superman’s birthday,” Gunn began.

“When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the movie Superman: Legacy,” Gunn explained.

‘When I closed the final draft, it was clear that the title was SUPERMAN. We will reach you in July 2025,” he added.

Superman’s Leap Day birthday, which only occurs every four years, was first revealed in 1966’s World’s Finest Comics #164.

The July 11, 2025 release date was pushed back to January 2023, when Gunn revealed his new plan for the DC Universe, with his Superman movie set to begin.

The studio also announced films such as The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Swamp Thing.

He also announced the upcoming TV shows Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost and Booster Gold.

As for the new Superman movie, many fans were upset that it didn’t include Henry Cavill, who played Superman under the last DC regime known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Gunn explained that this version of Superman will be younger, hence the reason for the casting change.

Corenswet will be joined by Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner/Green Lantern), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), María Gabriela de Falia (The Engineer), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olson), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) and Terrence Rosemmore (Otis).

The Superman character is one of the most enduring in all of comics, first created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster in Action Comics #1 in April 1938.

There have been several incarnations of the Man of Steel on the big screen, including Kirk Alyn in 1948, the first to don the cape on the big screen.

Christopher Reeve took the character beyond the comics and into the mainstream with his 1978 film Superman that spawned three sequels.

More recently, Henry Cavill played Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017’s Justice League, and cameos in Black Adam and The Flash.