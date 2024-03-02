Liverpool receive double fitness boost as Jurgen Klopp confirms two key players are back in training, but reveals Mohamed Salah will NOT face Nottingham Forest this weekend

Liverpool could have two key players back in contention to play on Saturday

Mohamed Salah is ruled out for the trip to Nottingham Forest

Liverpool stars can’t get enough – it’s all about chasing trophies! – Listen to the podcast It’s All Beginning

Jurgen Klopp finally received good news on Liverpool’s injury crisis with Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai under consideration to return against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, and Mo Salah hopes to resume training in time to face Manchester City.

Klopp’s challenge for four trophies has been severely hampered by having 13 on the injured list, but he was happy to report some green shoots of recovery on Friday.

“Darwin and Dom trained with the team yesterday so we’ll see how they react,” revealed the Liverpool manager.

‘Robbo (Andy Robertson) and Wataru Endo plan to team up today. Macca (Alexis Mac Allister) was sick for a couple of days and so was Robbo and we hope she doesn’t spread it.

Klopp also confirmed that Salah, who is suffering from a thigh problem, will be able to resume training next week, allowing him to compete against City on March 10.

Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez has returned to training after a recent injury

Dominik Szoboszlai is also back training for the Reds as their injury crisis begins to ease.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Mohamed Salah will not be available to face Nottingham Forest, but could return to play against Man City next week.

Szoboszlai has been out for a month with a similar injury, while Nunez was substituted at half-time at Brentford with a muscle problem and has missed Liverpool’s last three games.

Diogo Jota, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones head a list of other players still out.

Liverpool have gone through a difficult period with injuries by turning to younger players from the club’s academy.

They helped the Reds lift the Carabao Cup against Chelsea last weekend with all academy staff included in the club photograph taken for internal use at the training ground on Thursday.

“It was really great and I also felt a lot of pride and joy after the win at Southampton, but now we have to be ready for Forest.” “I still can’t give the final lineup because we have to be flexible,” Klopp added.

‘Until they ask us about four possible trophies, we don’t think about it for a second. “It’s not important, we have to overcome all these situations with as many points as possible.”

Jurgen Klopp has warned his players that they cannot afford to take their eyes off the ball as they remain in the hunt for four trophies.

Liverpool, who currently top the Premier League table, will want to take advantage of the chance to play on Saturday before rivals Manchester City and Arsenal have their matches.

But Klopp warns: “Nottingham are like us in that they need to win football games to achieve their goal.”

“It’s not easy for them with the counterattack threat they have. They have speed and can go straight.

“One point above City and two above Arsenal means nothing at this point. We’d better keep winning football games.”